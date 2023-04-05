Jeremy’s MLW Underground Review 4.4.23  

Hello, MLW fans! It’s Tuesday night, and you know what that means — time for another episode MLW Underground on Reelz. I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we will see Lince Dorado defending his Middleweight Title against Delirious, plus more. There’s a lot to get into in an hour’s time, so let’s get to it.

* We’re stating off with Real1 making his way out to the ring. We learn from the announcers that Real1, Mance Warner, Microman, and Matthew Justice will do battle in a Dumpster Match next week as Real1 makes his way to the ring and dances around it before getting inside.

Real1 starts his spiel and says thanks to him, MLW is on TV. The entire MLW roster is about to go on the realest ride on the Real1 rocket (though not for long). He says that includes Microman, which draws a chant from the crowd. Real1 sings incoherently and says if he had a dime for every time Micorman was allowed to ride a roller coaster, he’d have zero dimes. There’s only one word to describe Microman, and he’s going to spell it out: dwarf. He says Microman’s been running his mouth and MLW isn’t an amusement pack so he can hop in the ring and get on this ride. He says it’s not a trailer park, sadly for Mance Warner, but in the Dumpster Match, he’s gonna beat Microman bloody and hold his bloody ass in the air and once again sing to him like Simba in The Lion King then drop him in the disposable pin for feminine napkins.

And that brings out Mance! Mance is here with a chainsaw!! He comes down to the ring and Real1 bolts, with the Mancer chasing him to the back — until Matthew Jusice comes out with a chair! Real1 bails through the ring and runs to the stage, talking shit before he grabs a kendo stick — and Microman’s in the garbage can holding onto it! Real1 flees as Justice and Mance approach. Justice and Mance help Microman out of the can and they celebrate on the stage.

This Is Our Violent Solution! (AKA Title Sequence!)

Hardcore Match

1 Called Manders vs. Ricky Shane Page

Page attacks Manders to start and batters him in the corner. Manders fights out with strikes and chops, he goes for a clothesline, blocked so he hits a DDT for two. Manders out of the ring as AKIRA and Raven watch, and he pulls out a ringboard to slide into the ring along with a chair and more. Manders in now and sets a chair in the corner, then bodyslams Page but Page slides off the back and throws Manders into the chair. Vertial suplex toss, RSP grabs a chair and slams it into Manders. Chair shot across the back.

RSP grabs Manders and bodyslams him onto the chair, then sets the other chair up. Manders picked up, and RSP goes for a suplex but Manders blocks it. Chop from Manders, off the ropes but he gets drop-toe held into the chair. RSP grabs the chair but drops it and instead gets a bag of thumbtacks. Manders is busted open and RSP mocks him. Manders with strikes and chops to Page, he gets Page to his knees and finally knocks him over. Manders with a stomp and he grabs the page, dumping the thumbtacks out in the center of the ring. RSP with a chokeslam but Manders escapes, RSP into the ropes and Manders with a standing spinebuster INTO the tacks! Manders bodyslams RSP through the ringboard and covers, but RSP kicks out as we go to break.

We’re back as Manders runs into a big boot. RSP with an enzuigiri and a forearm smash; Frog splash by RSP, cover for two. RSP grabs Manders by the head and goes for a chokeslam, but Manders fights it and breaks free. Shots to the head, a headbutt to the chest and Manders grabs the cowbell. Shot to the head! Manders with the big lariat, cover for two and a half.

Manders rolls out of the ring and obliges a crowd chant by getting a table from under the ring. He slides it in and climbs into the ring, nailing RSP in the back with a chair before setting the table up. Page has a chair he tosses into Manders, and RSP steadies the table before grabbing Manders and going to the second rope. He pulls Manders up and sets him up, but Manders fights out with a bit to the forehard. He throws a chair at RSP, who catches it and throws it into Manders’ face. Manders falls and crawls under the table — RSP dives ONTO the table and breaks it over Manders! Raven laughs on the outside as Page covers for three.

Winner: Rickey Shane Page (9:28)

Rating: ** 1/2

Thoughts: A solid if unexceptional hardcore match. The thumbtacks came out too early and there wasn’t a lot of flow to the story of the match. Credit to the guys for putting their body through this, it was fine but could have been more.

After the match, Page puts the calling card on Manders but he gets back up and lays into the goons and RPS. He’s going to town on everyone, and Page and Manders start brawling toward the back.

* We get a recap of Alex Kane sneaking his way to a win over Davey Boy Smith Jr. Next week, they battle again in a No Ropes Catch Wrestling Match.

Dragon Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

The FBI vs. Natural Vibes

Guido and Ray Jaz attack before the bell. Ray Jaz and Kzy end up in the ring and Rey with a heel kick off the ropes. He tags in Guido, they send Kzy into the ropes for a double hip toss and double elbow drop. Cover by Guide for two.

Kzy counters back with a shot to Guide and he tags in Shimizu. Shimizu with a whip across the ring which gets reversed. Shimizu springboards off the turnbuckle but gets caught with an armbar attempt. Shimizu escapes and catches Guido, picking him up for a choke bomb but Ray in to break it up. Shimizu into the ropes and leaps off to shoulder tackle both FBI members down.

Kzy tags in, he comes in and beats on Guido, going into the ropes but he gets tripped up and Guido attacks, sending him out of the ring. Ray whips Shimizu into the guardrail and attacks as we go to break.

Back from break and Guido is in control of Kzy, kicking him on the mat. WHipe into the ropes, Kzy ducks a clothesline and hits a crossbody for two. Guide right back on the attack, Ray tags in and snapmares Kzy down. He flips over Kzy and picks him up for a back suplex, cover for two.

Guido back in and nails Kzy, then gets him in the corner for chops. Whip acrross the ring, reversed but Guido gets the knee up. Kzy down but dodges the Sicilian Slice and crawls to make the hot tag — he makes it! Ray in but Shimizu knocks him down and comes off the ropes for a body block, cover for two. Shimizu catches Guido for a flapjack, then tags in Kzy. Kzy whips Shimizu but Ray with the elbow up, he he comes off the second rope but is caught with a chokeslam, Kzy with a frog splash and that’s it.

Winner: Natural Vibes (4:20) 22:10

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid work by both teams here. I haven’t seen Natural Vibes before but I like their stuff, they repped their Dragon Gate well for a match that was quite good for the time it had.

* Time for a cignette from The Calling. Raven says he’s a kind with a thorny crown because he wants everyone else to feel his pain. War is a test and misery, and Hammerstone & SGC are not ready. He says he’s a savior and if we don’t realize it we don’t deserve to play in his garden. Trust in Raven.

* War Chamber is on Reelz on April 18th, and Battle RIOT V is April 25th.

* Sam Leterna is with the Bomaye Fight Club and they’re picking their numbers for Battle Riot. They spin it, Alex picks a ball and looks at his, Mr. Thomas looks at his own. Alex looks unhappy, and says she’s being too nosy. Mr. Thomas shushes Sam, and they leave.

Lio Rush comes out before Lince Dorado for the latter’s Middleweight Title match, and he has a mic. He says he figured he’d come out and interrupt the match (you can’t interrupt it if it hasn’t started, Lio) to remind people that he is the greatest MLW Middleweight Champion of all time. And if he’s not mistake, the champ is coming out shortly. So he’s going to walk down the ramp and come over to commentary to watch the match a bit more closely.

MLW Wold Middleweight Championship Match

Lince Dorado vs. Delirious

Delirious charges at Lince for a rollup right at the bell for two. The challenger with an inside cradle for two and a suplex, but Lince floats over and hits the suplex. Lince grabs Delirious and chops hi,, then goes into the ropes for a sprinboard armdrag. He blocks some kicks and hits a rana off the ropes and a dropkick.

Lince goes out to the apron with Delirious and grabs the challenger, but Delirious with a headbutt to the chest. Delirious with a back suplex onto the apron, and he walks over to grab the title belt. Lio Rush mouths off to him and he drops the title, the goes up top. He leaps but Lince dodges, he goes for a powerbomb but his back gives out. Delirious with a sleeper into a backbreaker, and he covers for two.

Delirious now with a wristlock and he whips Lince hard across the ring into the turnbuckle. Delirious goes to grab Lince, and rakes the chest. Snapmare to the champion, knee into the back and a bow and arrow submission. Lince gets to his feet and escapes but is hit with a kneelift, Delirious gets Lince on his shoulders and they counter each other with waistlocks, LInce shoved into the corner and leaps up, flipping in the corner back onto his feet, gets the big boot up, and springboards into a moonsault takedown. Charging chop, he sends Delirious across the ring and splashes him. Delirious gets the foot up on a third attempt but charges into a powerslam. Lince gets shoved off almost into the ref, and both men are in opposite corners.

Lince charges into a drop-toe hold, Delirious charges in with a Panic Attack and then goes up top. Shadows Over Hell, cover for a nearfall as we go to break.

Back from break as Lince manages to hit a rana on Delirious, and they go to trading strikes. Delirious takes over with kicks and double palm thrust, he sends LKince into the ropes and Lince handsprings off into a Stinner! Cover for a nearfall. Delirious out to the apron and Lince dropkicks him to the floor. Dorado up top, he leaps off with a plancha onto the challenger.

Lince grabs Delirious and rolls him in, he goes up top but Delirious charges with a shot to the head. Delirious goes up, Lince slides down and grabs him for a power bomb. Dorado back up top, shooting star press and that finishes it!

Winner: Lince Dorado (7:13)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good match to main event this week’s show. Delirious and Lince’s skills speak for themselves and they worked together here; with more time it could have really been something great.

Lio Rush stands up from the announcer’s desk and takes the Middleweight Championship, stepping into the ring. He goes to hand the title to Lince, who takes it. Lio doesn’t let go at first and they talk a bit, Lince tries to take it and Rush still doesn’t let go for a few more seconds. The title is raised high, Lince turns around and Rush jumps past him for a springboard Stunner. Rush attacks Lince and beats him down, he grabs the title and nails Lince with it in the head. Rush grabs the title and walks off with it.

* We cut to backstage where Davey Boy rushes to see Thomas Billington having gotten his teeth knocked out. We get a hype video for the Dumpster Match next week, and we’re done for the night!