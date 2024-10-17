wrestling / News
Jerry Lawler Isn’t Sure Why Michael Cole Isn’t In WWE Hall of Fame Yet
October 17, 2024 | Posted by
In an interview with SportsKeeda WrestleBinge (via Fightful), Jerry Lawler praised Michael Cole for his work in WWE and said he doesn’t know why Cole isn’t in the Hall of Fame yet.
He said: “I’m surprised he’s not in the Hall of Fame. But he’s great. He was terrific. I can’t tell you, they put me with a lot of different partners. First of all, JR…first, I was partners with Vince McMahon. I loved working with him. He was so good at what he did. Then from there, I went with JR, and he was just a natural, and he’s still doing it with AEW. I do [still talk to him]. Then after JR, along came Michael, and he was just a natural too.“
