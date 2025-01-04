– During a recent chat with Wrestling Shoot Interviews, AEW’s Jerry Lynn discussed wrestlers on the AEW roster not going to veterans, such as Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard, for advice when they were working in AEW. Lynn noted that he would go to them for ideas for matches he was assigned. Additionally, he said that Hangman Page has always been open to his suggestions. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jerry Lynn on people not picking the brains of Jake Roberts, Arn Anderson, and Tully Blanchard in AEW: “When Jake and Arn were there and Tully, not a lot of guys were picking their brains and if I was assigned a match and I was stuck in a part, I would go to them and go, ‘you got any ideas? I’m stuck here,’ so that really shocked me.”

On Hangman Page always being open to his suggestions: “I thought, you got this wealth of knowledge and no one’s, there was a few, but not a lot of guys picking their brains, man I would have been on them. As far as me, like Hangman, I’ve had quite a few of his matches and he’s always been open to my suggestions and stuff.”