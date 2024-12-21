Jesse Ventura Clarifies His View of Hulk Hogan

– During a recent interview with WFAN, WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura clarified his position on his former WWE colleague, Hulk Hogan. Ventura noted that he doesn’t hate Hogan and explained his animosity regarding the wrestling legend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I don’t hate him, I don’t hate anybody, but you need to understand something; where I come from, and during most…formative years, I was under an influence that created, for lack of better terms in many way, a monster. And that was when I was a Navy SEAL. I never talked about it, I don’t talk about it. But we and that group, we live by a simple premise, and this will answer your question. We don’t get mad, we get even.”

Ventura didn’t elaborate on how he was getting even with Hogan. Ventura will be part of WWE’s broadcast team again next month for the next edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, January 25 in San Antonio, Texas. It will be broadcast live on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.