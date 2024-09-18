Je’Von Evans Responds To Randy Orton After NXT Match Announcement: ‘See Ya On the Eighth’

Je’Von Evans is looking forward to facing Randy Orton on WWE NXT in a few weeks, responding to the Smackdown star on Twitter. As noted last night, Orton will face Evans on the October 8th episode of WWE NXT in St. Louis. The match was announced by Orton on Twitter and revealed on last night’s NXT.

Evans posted to Twitter last night to respond to Orton, writing:

“Much Luv OG, But A Legend Isn’t A Legend Without Gettin Took Of The Top First. See Ya On The 8th @RandyOrton”