Je’Von Evans Reveals How Jeff Hardy Inspired Him

– During a recent interview with WrestleZone, WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans spoke about spoke about how Jeff Hardy influenced his career. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Je’Von Evans on being inspired by Jeff Hardy: “Oh, the stuff he was doing. You know what I mean? He jumping off the craziest stuff. He wasn’t doing anything that anybody else was doing or willing to do. I think that really caught my eye and made me really decide, dang, if I ever fight, I’m flying. He kind of put me on. He put me on, for sure.”

On potentially facing Jeff Hardy: “Man, I’m just going to be praying for the best. You know what I mean? I think if any opportunity comes up to where I can still get in the ring with Jeff Hardy and still be in contract with WWE, I think I’m winning.”