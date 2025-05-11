– WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce delivered some more news for tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. He announced that Penta will face Chad Gable (aka El Grande Americano) on tomorrow’s show. Also, Jey Uso to appear live after being on the receiving end of a cheap shot from Logan Paul last week.

Tomorrow’s Monday Night Raw is being held at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The show will air live on Netflix starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Rhea Ripley & IYO SKY vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

* Penta vs. Chad Gable

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

* War Raiders vs. The Creed Brothers

* CM Punk to appear

* Jey Uso to appear live