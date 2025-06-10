– As previously noted, Jey Uso lost the World Heavyweight Title back to Gunther last night on WWE Raw. After WWE Raw went off the air, Jey Uso delivered an emotional address to the fans after losing his world title. Below are some highlights and a video of Uso’s comments:

Jey Uso on bringing his youngest son to Raw: “Ladies and gentlemen, this is my youngest son, Jace. I’m so happy I brought him on the road with me this weekend. Y’all seen him a couple times on videos with me. Hey, hey, even though I lost, I’m so glad he was here with me, traveling the road with me. I really wanna say I’m sorry to my son, I’m sorry to everybody here, I fought my ass off.”

Below are some highlights: “Gunther is that dude one of the best athletes, one of the best pros I ever stepped foot in the ring with. At the end of the night, I got hella respect for that man. But give it up for Gunther. But I’m gonna run it back, I’m gonna run it back. Hey, Phoenix, y’all are lit. Hey, hey, when I come out and do my entrance, I could feel the vibe in every other city.”

On the fans in Phoenix:His message to the kids: “Kids, hey, kids, real talk, tell your parents you love them, all right? Listen to them. Something simple as picking up after yourself means a lot, all right? You feel me? Y’all heard me say this a couple times cuz I got kids, you know what I’m saying? Pick up after yourself. Say your prayers. Wash your ass when it’s bedtime. Don’t get no attitude. Brush y’all teeth, you know what I’m saying? Did you brush your teeth this morning? Okay, well, good. Real talk, love y’all one time for the one time. Four letters. One word, Yeet.”