Jim Herd Reveals How He Dealt With Sid Vicious Threatening to Throw Him Out a Window

– As previously noted, Conrad Thompson recently interviewed former WCW Executive Vice President Jim Herd for AdFreeShows. During the interview, Jim Herd discussed dealing with former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight champion Sid Vicious, and how he responded to Vicious once threatening to throw him out a window. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“Sid Vicious had the greatest body of any other wrestlers we ever had. He was Adonis. I remember vividly the day he finally left after all the arguments and negotiations. One of the openings of one of his bouts, we had him in limbo with one light above him on a turntable, turning, before he went to the ring. Just a spectacular opening. You could never seem to satisfy him. He comes in my office and says, ‘Okay, here’s what I want.’ He wanted summers off, he wanted this much money, I want that, I want this. He said, ‘If you don’t give it to me, I’m gonna quit and throw you out that [window]’ on the 12th floor. I said, ‘If I could get to the pistol in my briefcase before you throw me out, I will blow your head off.’ He turned around and left. That was the end of it.”