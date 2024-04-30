wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4.30.24: 10-Man Tag Team Main Event, More
NJPW held a stop on their Road To Wrestling Dontaku on Monday, with a 10-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below from the Mashiki, Japan show, courtesy of Fightful:
* Oleg Boltin def. Shoma Kato
* DOUKI & Yuya Uemura def. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi
* Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tiger Mask
* Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb def. Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.
* Guerrillas Of Destiny, El Desperado & Shota Umino def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe def. Taichi & TAKA Michinoku
* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo
大好きな王子様に
お姫様抱っこしてもらい
孫ちゃん❣️😍
ありがとうございました😊#njpw #njDONTAKU#海野翔太 選手#グランメッセ熊本 2024 4.30 pic.twitter.com/GUsAROcLhE
— スマイルタイガー🐯辰⛑️ (@nLOUAJE3Qz609Sr) April 30, 2024
★大会スタート！
オープニングマッチはオレッグvs嘉藤！
※4.30『Road to レスリングどんたく 2024』熊本大会
新日本プロレスのスマホサイトで詳報中！
https://t.co/6YAm98e8AS
#njpw #njDONTAKU pic.twitter.com/EpZKtCkCQc
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) April 30, 2024
