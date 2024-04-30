NJPW Road To Wrestling Dontaku Results 4.30.24: 10-Man Tag Team Main Event, More

NJPW held a stop on their Road To Wrestling Dontaku on Monday, with a 10-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below from the Mashiki, Japan show, courtesy of Fightful:

* Oleg Boltin def. Shoma Kato

* DOUKI & Yuya Uemura def. SHO & Yujiro Takahashi

* Chase Owens, KENTA & Taiji Ishimori def. Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI & Tiger Mask

* Callum Newman, Francesco Akira, Great-O-Khan & Jeff Cobb def. Kosei Fujita, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste & Zack Sabre Jr.

* Guerrillas Of Destiny, El Desperado & Shota Umino def. Dick Togo, EVIL, Ren Narita & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Togi Makabe def. Taichi & TAKA Michinoku

* BUSHI, Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito & Yota Tsuji def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo