Jim Ross Shares Update Regarding Colon Cancer Surgery
May 27, 2025 | Posted by
– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross was recently diagnosis with colon cancer. He announced today that he’s been checked in to undergo surgery.
Jim Ross wrote, “Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!” On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jim Ross that he makes a full recovery.
Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**! pic.twitter.com/r8GQBCu9fY
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) May 27, 2025
