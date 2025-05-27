wrestling / News

Jim Ross Shares Update Regarding Colon Cancer Surgery

May 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jim Ross Goldenboy AEW Fyter Fest Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Jim Ross was recently diagnosis with colon cancer. He announced today that he’s been checked in to undergo surgery.

Jim Ross wrote, “Checked n and ready to kick this cancer out on its a**!” On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Jim Ross that he makes a full recovery.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jim Ross, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading