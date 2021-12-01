Jim Ross On Joining Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club, Why He Regrets His Attitude Toward the Angle

In a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed joining Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club, why he regrets his attitude toward the angle, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Jim Ross on joining Vince McMahon’s Kiss My Ass Club: “I didn’t like it, and I never saw the need in the Kiss My Ass Club to start with with anybody involved. We didn’t get a T-shirt or nothing. ‘I am a member of the Vince McMahon Kiss My Ass Club.’ I knew something would be coming up because he has an audience in Oklahoma City in my home state 20 miles from where I lived right there. The audience was gonna be very pro-JR. It was inevitable. But also, when you go to your hometown, Vince likes to use that as a backdrop for the heat. It’s a who on the roster can we get more heat with by this? It was what it was. I did my thing.”

On finding out about the angle: “I knew before I got there. Vince normally got the TV shows towards the end of the week and did his thing with them and tweaked them and so forth. He said, ‘Here’s what I want to do in Oklahoma City.’ It wasn’t, ‘Here’s what I’d like to do if you’re okay with it.’ He knew my mindset. Even if I didn’t like the creative, and I didn’t like this creative, I was still gonna execute the gameplan. I was still gonna run the plays. Simple as that.”

On why he regrets his attitude toward the angle: “To be honest with you, I should have had a better attitude going into this thing. Now, in my later years, I certainly would, but you know, you’re younger. That was 20 years ago. I was 49 years old, so I was a little bit more defiant, a little bit more contentious, but I shouldn’t have been. That just sold it to Vince’s pleasure. I should have done it without any boo boo face, but I didn’t, and that’s my fault. I’ll take full responsibility for that. I wish I would have taken it more like a seasoned pro and not been a crybaby. It wasn’t just me, I didn’t understand it. I learned to understand it. Vince was just trying to get heat on himself so that he could rekindle a group so that everybody that Vince touches, whether it be Regal, The Dudleyz, or whomever, are going to mean more because Mr. McMahon has blessed them and he has all this heat.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Grilling JR with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.