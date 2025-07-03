– During a recent appearance on Cafe de Rene with Rene Dupree, former WWE writer Jimmy Jacobs recalled his time in WWE and working on the creative team. He called Roman Reigns coming to him and telling Jacobs that he wanted to write for Reigns in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Jimmy Jacobs on his time in WWE: “I had a difficult time working for Vince (McMahon). I just wanted to be able to play… I didn’t get fired because I was bad at my job. The last two things I was working on — on SmackDown, it was Kevin Owens versus Shane McMahon and on Raw, it was John Cena and Roman Reigns and after that John Cena/Roman Reigns story.”

On Roman Reigns wanting him to write for him: “Roman came up to me and wanted me to be his writer moving forward, and I’m not saying that to — I didn’t get fired because I was bad at my job and there’s a part of me that kind of resented Vince for not seeing it maybe. He thought I was just a weirdo and I think the other people around me saw my value and kind of he didn’t and so I acted out like a child and I got fired and when I got fired, I was relieved.”

Jimmy Jacobs would later join the creative team of Impact Wrestling (now TNA Wrestling). He also worked as a creative writer and behind-the-scenes production crew worker for AEW, departing from the promotion last October.