Jimmy Jacobs Makes Surprise Appearance At XICW Detroit
October 14, 2024 | Posted by
Jimmy Jacobs showed up at XICW Detroit on Saturday night. The AEW alumnus appeared at the show, nailing MM3 with a chair in order to help Adam Wick win the Midwest Championship.
Jacobs exited AEW last week in an amicable departure.
#JimmyJacobs blasts MM3 with a steel chair on Saturday night to further his hatred towards The Monroe Family.@DTA_ADAMFNWICK is your new Midwest Champion, defeating @TheprocessMM3 and @TheTreyMiguel in a Triple Threat Match.
XICW returns to Metro Detroit on 11/9! pic.twitter.com/EBAbUVAuTz
— XICW Detroit (@XICWDetroit) October 13, 2024