Jimmy Jacobs Makes Surprise Appearance At XICW Detroit

October 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jimmy Jacobs showed up at XICW Detroit on Saturday night. The AEW alumnus appeared at the show, nailing MM3 with a chair in order to help Adam Wick win the Midwest Championship.

Jacobs exited AEW last week in an amicable departure.

