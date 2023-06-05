Jimmy Korderas Not a Fan of Aubrey Edwards & Karen Jarrett Angle

Aubrey Edwards’ feud with Karen Jarrett stepped up on last week’s Rampage, but Jimmy Korderas doesn’t see himself as a fan of it. Korderas spoke in his latest Reffin’ Rant about the angle, which saw Edwards get physical with Karen after being nailed with a guitar at Double or Nothing. Korderas explained why he’s “not thrilled” about it in his latest video.

“I’m gonna get a lot of heat over today’s rant, but it is my rant,” Korderas began. “Look, on Rampage we got the brawl between Aubrey Edwards and Karen Jarrett. Which looks like it’s leading to an intergender tag match between Briscoe & Edwards vs. The Jarretts, and it’s leading to a match down the road. But is anybody really interested in this?”

He continued, “And yes, coming from someone who has been involved in an angle in the past, the referees’ strike back in the day. But that wasn’t about me, it was about a means to an end for a match that was happening with the Six Pack Challenge. I was just a tool used in a bigger story to help facilitate and tell that story. This is just an angle to get someone in there so they can get their 15 minutes of fame and nothing more. That’s how it feels to me, I am not thrilled at all about this.”

