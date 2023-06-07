– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued WWE’s booking of the new World Heavyweight Title currently held by newly crowned champion Seth Rollins. He stated the following:

“Big topic of conversation in the WWE right now is maybe not the one they should be one dominating the conversation. I know they’re doing a heck of a job trying to create interest in the newly created World Heavyweight Championship and the new champion Seth Rollins. They’re trying to pump his tires huge, and yes, Seth Rollins is a big star but the title doesn’t feel like it’s important, especially when it comes to the Roman Reigns, the Undisputed Universal, WWE World Heavyweight Champion. And one is not featured enough on television in some people’s minds, and one is gonna be featured too much. There has to be an even middle ground somewhere there.”

Seth Rollins won the new World Heavyweight Title after beating AJ Styles on Saturday, May 27 at WWE Night of Champions in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.