Jimmy Korderas on How WWE Failed to Elevate Ricochet on Raw

– In his latest Reffin’ Rant video, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas critiqued WWE’s booking of Ricochet on the Raw after WWE SummerSlam, where Ricochet lost to Logan Paul. Korderas explains how WWE failed to elevate Ricochet after putting him in such a big premium live event matchup:

“There are some Superstars out there fans want to see get to the next level, and they feel that they’re missing opportunities. But it’s weird when one seems to be in that direction, all of the sudden, the other doesn’t seem to be. … Yeah I know it didn’t make a lot of sense what I was talking about. You could see that after SummerSlam this past weekend, fans really want to see Ricochet excel. Yes, he was looking great against Logan Paul, and Logan Paul did a great job as well, he got over without going over. But it was all about what was going to happen next with Ricochet, and he went to the authorities, and he complained. And they listened and put him in a 4-way match, where the winner gets a shot at Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. But another Superstar who needs a push who I think was ready for one, Chad Gable, got the win out of that match. There was no elevation for him at all.”

With his win on Raw, Gable has earned a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship currently held by Gunther.