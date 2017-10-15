Jinder Mahal Sends Official Challenge to John Cena for WrestleMania 34

– During an AMA session on Twitter, WWE world heavyweight champion Jinder Mahal was asked who he wanted to face at WrestleMania 34. Jinder Mahal revealed that he wanted to face John Cena at the event and then officially challenged Cena to a match on the card.

Mahal stated, “I fully intend on being WWE Champion, come WrestleMania, and even after WrestleMania. So, John Cena, this is an official challenge to you.”

You can check out the video where the champion and MOndern Day Maharaja challenges Cena that WWE posted on its Twitter account.