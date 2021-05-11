wrestling / News
Jinder Mahal Makes Return to WWE Raw (Pics, Video)
Jinder Mahal and his new entourage made their return to Raw on this week’s episode. Tonight’s show saw Mahal appear with his new allies Veer and Shanky, facing and defeating Jeff Hardy in a singles match. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Mahal made his return to WWE TV on last week’s episode of Main Event with Veer and Shanky, the former Rinku Singh and Dilser Shanky.
He's baaaaaaaaaack!
JINDER MAHAL is here on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/YeGQzLIBvX
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
Oh @JinderMahal is BACK… but he didn't come alone!
Say hello to Veer and Shanky!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OpXBXCFPRM
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
UP NEXT on #WWERaw
The returning @JinderMahal goes one-on-one with @JEFFHARDYBRAND! pic.twitter.com/TN7bsIcSOr
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
DON'T HINDER JINDER!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tm4ekCfc25
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
It's @JEFFHARDYBRAND vs. @JinderMahal right now on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/W9DLSVTuZB
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
VEER and SHANKY.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/MzbBrNYUuz
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
The #ModernDayMaharaja @JinderMahal is back on #WWERaw and hungrier than ever as he goes toe-to-toe with @JEFFHARDYBRAND! pic.twitter.com/YwB43cZ36f
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
What a return on #WWERaw!@JinderMahal just pinned @JEFFHARDYBRAND following the devastating Khallas. pic.twitter.com/FckMbQVUG1
— WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021
