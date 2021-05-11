Jinder Mahal Makes Return to WWE Raw (Pics, Video)

Jinder Mahal and his new entourage made their return to Raw on this week’s episode. Tonight’s show saw Mahal appear with his new allies Veer and Shanky, facing and defeating Jeff Hardy in a singles match. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Mahal made his return to WWE TV on last week’s episode of Main Event with Veer and Shanky, the former Rinku Singh and Dilser Shanky.