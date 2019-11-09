JJ Dillon on What He Respects the Most About Ric Flair, How He Became the Manager of the Four Horsemen

– WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed former Four Horsemen manager JJ Dillon for the WINCLY podcast. Dillon spoke about his respect for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, managing the legendary stable, and more. Below are some highlights from WrestlingInc.com.

JJ Dillon on when a manager is needed in wrestling: “A manager is needed when you have an Abdullah the Butcher or somebody that’s a bigger than life character that doesn’t speak. That visual picture is powerful and that’s where a manager is very important because he can then be the mouthpiece that tells a story. A guy like The Stomper just needs to stand there and be the physical picture. That’s why you don’t see as many managers now because there’s not a need for them. Just to have a manager to have a manager doesn’t make sense.”

JJ Dillon on becoming the manager for the Four Horsemen: “Well, I was at the right place at the right time. I’ve known Flair for over 40 years. I met him first when I was a main eventer in Amarillo, Texas and he had been in the Carolinas with Crockett. They saw something magical in him and that was before cable television so only people in the Mid-Atlantic knew him. They wanted to send Ric out to other areas and they sent him to Texas where I was. I spent the whole week with him and we have a lot in common. It was the beginning of a lifelong friendship.”

JJ Dillon his respect for Ric Flair: “What I respect most about him is his work ethic. He can go to an arena with 20,000 people and have them sitting on the edge of their seats. Or sometimes you go to a small town and maybe the crowd isn’t what you anticipated it would be. A lesser talent might go out and say, ‘Well, I’m just gonna go through the motions because the crowd isn’t what the promoter said it would be.’ But Ric went out and understood that if there were only five people there, those people paid the same as if there were 20,000 people. He delivered the same way for those people and that’s why Ric Flair is so special and I can make the argument that he’s probably the greatest champion of all-time.”