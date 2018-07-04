Jody Fleisch & Jonny Storm Announced For ROH’s Honor Re-United Tour

– ROH announced that Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm will be appearing as part of the August Honor Re-United tour. They join Jimmy havoc & Jon Hendry on the tour.

Two men that made their Ring of Honor debuts at June 22, 2002’s Road to the Title at the Murphy Rec Center return to ROH competition on the Honor Re-United Tour! The UK’s Jody Fleisch and Jonny Storm, who were opponents on that fateful night, have seen their profiles grow and grow, with Fleisch in the midst of a career renaissance competing all over the globe and Storm making his mark in competition in RevPro, Chikara, and other top-flight organizations and return to ROH action as a tag team on the Honor Re-United Tour!

Fleisch and Storm have a decade-plus of tag team experience teaming together with accolades that include being the first-ever 1PW Tag Team Champions and have stated they are looking to make an instant splash into the most competitive tag team division in the world in ROH! Fleisch and Storm at young ages early in their careers built their lineages that include bouts against ROH pioneers Christopher Daniels and AJ Styles and more recently against some of the top independent stars in the world and they will be in tag team action in Doncaster and London!

The only question remains is who will these ROH trailblazers team up to take on? Stay tuned to ROHWrestling.com to find out!