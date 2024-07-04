Joe Hendry On The Importance Of What The Hardys Bring to TNA

On the latest episode of Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy, Joe Hendry was a guest where he talked about The Hardys’ return to TNA Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On what The Hardys bring to TNA Wrestling: “Well, there’s someone that I follow called Alex Hormozi, who has a great phrase that I use for myself. Which is, ‘Rather than stare in a mirror and give yourself affirmations, look for the undeniable proof that you are who you say you are.’ And when I look at the legends that we’ve gotten the locker room, the stars that we’ve gotten the locker room, the experience that we have, the proof is in the pudding. Matt, I was there — I’ve been to one WrestleMania [33] and it was when you guys came back. In Orlando, I believe it was. And that’s the only WrestleMania I’ve ever been to. So I actually talked to my friends about this, and I was like, ‘Isn’t it crazy that I went to WrestleMania to see that moment, and here I am standing in the ring with you guys.’ And that was very special for me.

“But that reaction was just — you know, you guys have been over the entire time, and you know how to reinvent ourselves over and over again. And again, the proof is in the pudding. Matt when you came back and wrestled Moose, you guys killed it. And it’s — in one night, you — I’m struggling to put into words. I just think long story short, the proof is in the pudding. You guys and the legends that we’ve got, you have navigated this business and you’ve proven not only longevity, but being over the entire time. There is there’s never a time where the Hardys weren’t over. Obviously there’s different ways that you’re presented on television, but you guys are always talked about in culture with even non-fans. If I mentioned the Hardys, everybody knows who they are. So yeah, the proof is in the pudding.”

On his favorite version of Matt Hardy: “I think for me, it is Broken Matt Hardy. Because I think — Matt, I think you were a pioneer in that sense, because you were the thing that was most talked about in the business at that time. And I remember, I worked at What Culture Pro Wrestling, and I was doing some — they have a big video game channel as well. So as well as wrestling for their promotion, I was doing YouTube intros for their video game content. And I remember when you guys dropped the first big video at the Hardy Compound, I was looking around the office and everyone in the office was huddled around one computer screen. You’ve got like 30 people huddled around watching this thing. They had no idea what was going on.

“And again like you say, it was when TNA wasn’t necessarily being talked about the most at that time. And to me, for you to be able to do that and have the courage to actually — that’s what it is to me. It’s the courage to do it. It’s being able to say — yes, you’re Matt Hardy, you’ve done X, Y, and Z. ‘But I’m going to have the courage to leave all that behind and completely start something new, and I’m going to commit to it. And I feel like because you committed, not 95 or 98%, you committed 100% and you had no choice but for it to be successful. And your 100% commitment is what made that work, in my view.”

