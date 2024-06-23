Joe Hendry Teases Appearing at WWE NXT Heatwave

– All the WWE Universe has to do is say his name, and he’ll appear. TNA wrestler Joe Hendry looks like he might plan on following through on his threat to Shawn Michaels, where he said he can appear on anywhere, any time, and on any show. He’s now teasing he’ll appear at next month’s NXT Heatwave premium live event.

Hendry wrote earlier today on social media, “Swansea is beautiful today. It’s an absolute Heatwave! 🔥 👋” He shared a photo of himself in front of a Swansea in the UK. You can view that X post below.

WWE NXT Heatwave is scheduled for Sunday, July 7. The premium live event will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.