Joe Hendry Thinks He Will Face The Rock One Day, Cross Paths With John Cena

Joe Hendry spoke with Gabby AF for a new interview where he discussed how he wants to wrestle The Rock and John Cena. Here are the highlights (per Fightful):

On WWE and TNA working together: “I can’t tell you why this sounds crazy; I want you to save this clip because the fact that NXT is working with TNA, the fact that being a TNA talent and having the possibility to think about all of these matches and situations. I’m gonna say a few crazy things right here, because I just believe it to be true. If you go online, you will find a promo of me in 2017 calling out The Rock. For whatever reason, I just believe in my heart that one day, I will stand and face The Rock in a professional wrestling ring. I don’t know why, I just think it’s gonna happen one day.”

On meeting Cena when he was 15: “I really like to watch a lot of in-depth wrestling interviews. I watched Cody Rhodes on Ariel Helwani, I watched John Cena on Chris Van Vliet. Now that I’m in the position that I’m in, I hear little nuggets of information that wouldn’t have meant as much to me before, but now I understand. John Cena said that the reason there’s so many stars in professional wrestling right now is because the field is wide open, and when he said that, it just triggered something in me because it is. The field is wide open. Then I started to think about putting a strategy together for my social media. When I was 15, I was not able to go to a professional wrestling match for whatever reason but my friend did. He went to the VIP and I got a call from his mobile. I’m 15 years old, and I pick up the phone and I hear, ‘Yo, it’s your boy John Cena.’ John Cena talked to me on the phone for ten minutes. We talked about his career and I told him, ‘I think you’re gonna win the title at WrestleMania’ and he did. I think there something full circle that could happen with John Cena, I don’t know, I think we’re gonna cross paths. Those are a few names that I’ll throw out.”