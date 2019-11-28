wrestling / News
Joey Janela Answers Jon Moxley’s Open Challenge After Dynamite
– Joey Janela has answered an open challenge from Jon Moxley following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. GCW posted a video of Janela responding to Moxley’s open challenge, as you can see below.
Janela said, “Next week on AEW Dynamite, I want the main event! I’m answering your f**king open challenge, Jon Moxley! It’s time for me to go on national TV and do what I’ve done this entire time and that’s change the motherf**king game.”
.@JonMoxley has offered another open challenge to the #AEW roster….Who will step up next?
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama 8e/7c #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/jeVuaZenQl
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 28, 2019
Live from GCW in Philly 11/27 https://t.co/PCBj8fli4K
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) November 28, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Kevin’s WWE NXT 11.27.19 Review
- Corey Graves Reportedly Intended to Play Up Brand Conflict for Survivor Series With Mauro Ranallo Tweets
- Kenny Omega on Fans Taking Sides in the AEW vs. NXT ‘War,’ Ratings Battle, Says NXT and Impact Are Putting On Good Shows
- CazXL Discusses Why He Was Released from WWE, Going Off Script During Segment That Led to Vince McMahon Being Furious