Joey Janela Answers Jon Moxley’s Open Challenge After Dynamite

– Joey Janela has answered an open challenge from Jon Moxley following tonight’s AEW Dynamite. GCW posted a video of Janela responding to Moxley’s open challenge, as you can see below.

Janela said, “Next week on AEW Dynamite, I want the main event! I’m answering your f**king open challenge, Jon Moxley! It’s time for me to go on national TV and do what I’ve done this entire time and that’s change the motherf**king game.”