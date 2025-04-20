Joey Janela’s Cluster Forever Results 4.19.25: Cluster Match, More

Joey Janela’s Clusterf*ck Forever took place on Saturday night and the full results are online. The show took place in Las Vegas and you can see the results below, per Cagematch

* Doug Gentry Memorial Nine Man Scramble Cage Match: Gringo Loco def. Ciclope, Facade, Jimmy Lloyd, Man Like DeReiss, Marcus Mathers, Mike D Vecchio, Ninja Mack, and Sidney Akeem

* Clusterfuck Match: Brodie Lee Jr. def. 1 Called Manders, 2 Tuff Tony, Aerial Van Go, Alec Price, Ashley Vox, August Matthews, B3CCA, Bam Sullivan, Big F’n Joe, Blanket Jackson, Bobby Flaco, Bodhi Young Prodigy, Brad Baylor, Brayden Toon, Brittnie Brooks, Channing Decker, Cheeseburger, CPA, Dan Barry, Dani Mo, Dan The Dad, Davey Bang, Dr. Redacted, Dustin Thomas, Effy, Frankie B, Frank The Clown, Harlon Abbott, Human Tornado, Jack Cartwheel, Jackson Drake, Jai Vidal, Jeffrey John, JGeorge, Joey Janela, John Wayne Murdoch, JP Grayson, Juventud Guerrera, Kerry Morton, Kidd Bandit, Lena Kross, Lou Nixon, Man Like DeReiss, Masha Slamovich, Matt Tremont, MBM, MBM’s Friend (Ultima Sombra), Megan Bayne, Mickie Knuckles, Microman, Mike Jackson, Miu Watanabe, Nate Webb, New Roy (Nasty Leroy), Parrow, Paul London, Raku, Randy Myers, Rhys Maddox, Ricky Smokes, Ruffo The Clown, Sam Holloway, Santana Jackson, Shino Suzuki, Shreddy, Sleepy Ed, Snitsky, Sonico, Sonny Kiss, Starboy Charlie, Steven Crowe, Super Crazy, Tara Zep, Terry Yaki, The Invisible Man, The Warlord, Thomas Shire, Tombstone Jesus, Tommy Grayson, Tommy Invincible, Unagi Sayaka, Vipress, Viva Van, Yabo The Clown, Yoshihiko, and Zayda Steel.