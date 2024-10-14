wrestling / News

John Cena Appears On Kai Cenat’s Twitch Stream

October 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Cena WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWe

John Cena made an appearance on YouTuber Kai Cenat’s livestream on Sunday. The actor and WWE star appeared on Cenat’s Twitch stream today, as you can see in some clips below.

Cenat is one of the most popular personalities on Twitch with 13.3 million followers and 306,000 subscribers.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

John Cena, Kai Cenat, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading