wrestling / News
John Cena Appears On Kai Cenat’s Twitch Stream
John Cena made an appearance on YouTuber Kai Cenat’s livestream on Sunday. The actor and WWE star appeared on Cenat’s Twitch stream today, as you can see in some clips below.
Cenat is one of the most popular personalities on Twitch with 13.3 million followers and 306,000 subscribers.
FANUM JUST TAXED JOHN CENA 😂 pic.twitter.com/joiQLCwKsP
— AMP (@AMPexclusive) October 14, 2024
KAI REALLY GOT JOHN CENA ON STREAM 🤯 pic.twitter.com/C2dNr2FflU
— AMP (@AMPexclusive) October 14, 2024
CHRIS OUT HERE TROLLIN JOHN CENA 😭 pic.twitter.com/Wpb1o0KDML
— AMP (@AMPexclusive) October 14, 2024
Agent00 Begs John Cena to do his Signature Move on Him but Got Declined 👀🤣☠️ pic.twitter.com/jYSJ20ag2E
— Agent00Updates⚡ (@Agent00Updates) October 14, 2024
John Cena has a message to the youth on Kai Cenat's stream 🙏 pic.twitter.com/AHgoDZYwLy
— cliprecap (@wegotdaclip) October 14, 2024
