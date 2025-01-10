John Cena’s Father Thinks He Should Wrestle GUNTHER at Wrestlemania

In an interview with SportsKeeda (via Fightful), John Cena’s father, John Cena Sr, thinks that the former 16-time World Champion should face GUNTHER at Wrestlemania 41. Cena has been rumored for several matches at the event, but nothing has been confirmed at this time. Here are highlights:

On a match between Cena and GUNTHER: “I think you have two young men in there, and John is still young, two different styles. Gunther, if you look at his style, it’s more Greco Roman, he’s right in there, does those smart wrestling snap moves when John is more about get in, do his thing, and make the win. I think it would be very interesting, I think they would compliment each other. I think that would be one heck of a competition.”

On who would win: “I think John Cena wins that match the same way he wins every match. There’s going to be an attitude adjustment, a you can’t see me, and one two three count. Let me say this, if he is going to fight Gunther, that will not be an easy match. If he doesn’t come out victorious, I would think there’d be nothing to be ashamed of there, but my money is on him.”

On Cena vs. Rhodes: “I don’t see that happening. I think that match is reserved for The Rock, I really do. I think you’re going to see The Rock against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41. But should John Cena face Cody Rhodes, I think they both of a little bit of the same style. It’s that rough and tough, knock him down, pull him up and never quit, never give up. I think that would be a very heated awesome match to watch. They’re not different, they’re very similar in their ways.”

On if he’d prefer GUNTHER or RHodeS: “Gunther. Nothing against Cody Rhodes, I have nothing but good words for Cody, if you remember when Randy Orton was kicking the stuffing out of me, it was Cody Rhodes that came down and tried to make the save. So I have nothing but good words for Cody Rhodes, I just think Gunther right now is at the peak of his career. He’s the best of the best. That’s not taking anything away from Cody Rhodes, because certainly down the road, I’d love to see Rhodes against Gunther, winner take both. I’d love to see that happen at some point. But I would think that Gunther vs. Cena would be the match. I think that’s the person you should face, the best of the best.”