John Cena Comments On Final Opponents, Says He’s Not In A Position To Choose

During the post-show media scrum after WWE Money in the Bank (via Fightful), John Cena spoke about his retirement tour next year and said he was not in a position to choose his final opponents.

He said: “Great question. There’s always unfinished business in the WWE, which probably makes this announcement extremely surprising because I’m trying to close up shop here. I don’t and never put much stock in expectations that are beyond my control. I’ve tried to lead an existence where I can control what I can, and I am in no position to hand-pick opponents. I’ve always had a wonderful time challenging myself, telling stories with whatever hand I was dealt, so I think that’s part of the allure and part of the excitement of what we’re about to embark on is the stories we can tell and hopefully who’s gonna show up. We’ll see.“