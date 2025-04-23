John Cena Says Logan Paul Is A ‘Stud’, Thinks Fans Will Wake Up To Him

In an interview with The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), John Cena spoke glowingly about Logan Paul and said that he believes fans will eventually wake up to Paul’s abilities and effort in the ring. Paul last competed at Wrestlemania 41, where he defeated AJ Styles.

Cena said: “Logan Paul. He’s a stud. I texted him right away after his match, ‘Dude, you are innovative.’ From his entrance to holding a drone to thinking on another level, ‘I’m going to swing big and try something different.’ I thought that was dope. His performance, he’s doing stuff that I couldn’t do at peak physical condition. Regardless if you like him or hate him, he’s doing athletic moves that are better or as good as any of the wrestlers out there. Here is what I like more about Logan Paul; he doesn’t give two shits if y’all like him or not. He does it as himself. This dude is a stud. There is going to come a time where y’all wake up to Logan Paul. He got here late, that shouldn’t be a penalty for him. He is a WWE superstar. He belongs in that ring with everybody else. I know he’s always going to be himself, but whether you boo him or not, you are going to pay to see that kid because he is unreal. He’s been hated but he’s always been through the fire. There is a dude who never gives up. He will just keep getting up.“