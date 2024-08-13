– During a recent interview with Collider, WWE Superstar John Cena shared more details about his upcoming WWE farewell tour, which kicks off early next year and will run through December 2025. According to Cena, he will be finishing up Season 2 of Peacemaker by the end of the year, and he’ll be dedicating 2025 to WWE, and he’s committed to working around 36 dates for WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

John Cena on the number of dates in his farewell tour: “I can probably confirm that Peacemaker will take us to the end of 2024, and I can say that with the utmost conviction because I have given the calendar year 2025 to WWE. I am retiring in 2025, and I start that farewell tour in January. I’ll end it in December, and it’s going to be right around 36 dates around the world to pay thanks and gratitude to the WWE audiences around the world. So that’s what I’m doing in 2025.”

On his gratitude for the fans for his career: “Well, it’s also very rewarding, and I’m grateful. The audience has been there for me for close to 25 years now, so I just want to say, ‘Thank you.'”