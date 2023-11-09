John Cena Shares Image on Instagram Image That Says ‘The End’

– WWE Superstar John Cena has the Instagram buzzing with his latest Instagram post. The image features a Looney Tunes type of “That’s All Folks” background with only the words “The End” on it.

The meaning of his message is not clear. As noted, the SAG-AFTRA strike reached its end today after the actors guild reached a new tentative agreement with the studios yesterday. The recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have allowed Cena to take part in WWE more recently. That said, it’s not totally clear what Cena means by sharing the image.

During last Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Cena suffered a devastating and crushing defeat at the hands of Solo Sikoa. Cena has also not won a singles match in WWE in five years. While Cena has said recently that he’s “not done’ with wrestling yet, but he realizes he has less time left than others in the locker room.

As previously noted, John Cena makes it a habit of sharing random images on his Instagram account without much context.