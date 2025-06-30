wrestling / News
John Cena Advertised For Smackdown on July 18, Updated List of Retirement Tour Dates
WWE has announced that John Cena will appear at the July 18th episode of Smackdown ahead of Summerslam. It happens at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio. Cena currently has fifteen dates left on his retirement tour, with this date bringing the total announced shows to eight. The dates include:
* July 18: WWE Smackdown (San Antonio, TX)
* August 1: WWE SmackDown (Newark, NJ)
* August 2/3: WWE SummerSlam (Newark, NJ)
* August 8: WWE SmackDown (Montreal, QC, Canada)
* August 22: WWE SmackDown (Dublin, Ireland)
* August 29: WWE SmackDown (Lyon, France)
* August 31: WWE Clash in Paris (Paris, France)
* October 11: WWE Crown Jewel: Perth (Perth, Australia)
