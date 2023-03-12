Johnny Gargano & Grayson Waller Trade Blows on Twitter

– As noted, Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano are going to face one another next month at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. However, the two continued their feud on Twitter over the weekend, trading insults.

Grayson Waller wrote, “Wrestling hasn’t been the same since they started letting fans in the locker room.” Johnny Gargano later fired back with a photo showing Waller with Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae. He wrote in the caption, “Tell me about it, mustache.”

Gargano vs. Grayson Waller will go down at NXT Stand & Deliver. The event is slated for April 1. You can view their Twitter exchange below: