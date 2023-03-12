wrestling / News
Johnny Gargano & Grayson Waller Trade Blows on Twitter
– As noted, Grayson Waller and Johnny Gargano are going to face one another next month at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver. However, the two continued their feud on Twitter over the weekend, trading insults.
Grayson Waller wrote, “Wrestling hasn’t been the same since they started letting fans in the locker room.” Johnny Gargano later fired back with a photo showing Waller with Gargano’s wife, Candice LeRae. He wrote in the caption, “Tell me about it, mustache.”
Gargano vs. Grayson Waller will go down at NXT Stand & Deliver. The event is slated for April 1. You can view their Twitter exchange below:
Wrestling hasn’t been the same since they started letting fans in the locker room pic.twitter.com/4of3zJUfdt
— Grayson Waller (@GraysonWWE) March 11, 2023
Tell me about it, mustache. https://t.co/FkySLlobsU pic.twitter.com/fxyu2P3ySs
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) March 11, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Matt Hardy Says Jeff Hardy Didn’t Know He Was Coming to AEW Until Day of his Debut
- Ric Flair Slams Dutch Mantell: ‘Just a Miserable Old Wrestler Trying to Make a Buck’
- Mia Yim Says The Timing Of Her WWE Release Worked Out, Clarifies Status Of ‘Michin’ Name
- Update On AEW Trying To Sign Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks To New Deals