Johnny Gargano On The Way Getting Their Own Superhero-Inspired Poster & Gear

The Way got a superhero makeover recently, and Johnny Gargano discussed the group’s comic-inspired costumes and more in a recent interview. During his discussion with ComicBook.com, Gargano discussed the poster made for his steel cage match with Bronson Reed on tonight’s NXT as well as their superhero photo shoot. You can check out the highlights below:

On the superhero-style poster of The Way: “Yeah, so that’s an artist we have. His name is Doug Hills. His Twitter handle is @DNHills. He did a fantastic job with that art. I mean, everyone knows this about me by now. Any time I can combine superhero-esque stuff into my matches, I’m always going to do it, and this one wasn’t even my idea. So I was super pumped when I saw the art, just for the simple fact of, if you look at our, I’m going to call them TitanTrons, and I made this reference at TakeOver. So Bronson on his Tron, he comes out and he’s a big monster destroying the city. And on my Tron, it’s like a city, but then a Bat-Signal goes up and it’s The Way logo. So it’s like I’m being called upon to save the city, and I saw that at TakeOver and I saw his Tron of him destroying the city and the city transforming into a Bat-Signal and going up, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t know if they meant to do this, but this is the coolest thing I’ve ever seen.’ And then to turn it into an art, that’s so cool. But yeah man, it came out great. And as you know, I always loved that sort of stuff. So it’s super cool to see it played out and it wasn’t even my idea, so that’s awesome.”

That wasn’t all though, as The Way got their own superhero costumes in real life recently, and Gargano gave us the breakdown on how they were created and what inspired them.

On the design of their superhero gear: “So there’s an artist by the name of Nolanium who designed the costumes, everything like that. And so I was actually informed the night before that episode aired that they wanted to do us dressed in superhero-esque outfits, and if we can get art made in time for the show the next day, and I knew Nolanium and I knew that he was really good at designing stuff like that. So I hit him up and I was like, ‘Hey man, can you design us as…’ they were like, ‘Okay, is it Fantastic Four? Is it Avenger? Which one is it?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I might go Avengers’, which is what I’ve been known for already. I’ll save the Fantastic Four stuff for a later time. So I hit him up and he asked who should be each character.

“So I went with the Iron Man vibe for me. Candice wanted to be Thor. We figured Austin would be Hulk obviously, and then Indi was actually Black Widow. So we had that vibe a bit, and then my only request was, ‘Hey, can you put my dog in it?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ So my one request was if he could put my dog in it. So he designed it, he drew it up, and then we decided, I was like, ‘Man, I think it’d be super cool for WrestleMania weekend if we bring this thing to life, so the art comes to life. And then we got those costumes made, got my guys at Main Event gear and the rest is history, man. It came out super cool.”