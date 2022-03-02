Johnny Gargano Says When He’s Ready To Return To The Ring, Everyone Will Know

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano gave an update on his hiatus from wrestling and made himself available for appearances. He has not returned to the ring but he says that when he does decide to, fans will be the first to know.

He wrote: “The response to me posting my booking email has been wild! For the next few months I’m only doing select signings as it allows me to be home as often as possible & still get that fan interaction that I’ve been missing. When I’m ready to return to the ring.. I promise you’ll know! But for now.. I hope to see some of you guys at these fun appearances I’ll be popping up at. And when I get used to sporadically sleeping 2 hours a night.. I’ll be back 100%.. and we’re gonna tear it up! Trust me. Here’s a picture of Quill to make this 2nd Tweet worth it.”