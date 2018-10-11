Join 411’s Impact Wrestling Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Impact Wrestling Results

Petey Williams vs. Jack Evans vs. Trevor Lee vs. Puma King : They all attack Lee to begin, and it breaks down to Puma & Petey. They work into some fun back and forth, Petey trips him up and hits the dropkick to the back. Puma fights back, hits a superkick, Lee back in and hits a back breaker for 2. Lee works over Petey and dumps Puma. He lays the boots to Petey, works him over in the corner and whips him to the buckles. Lee grounds the action; Petey fights off a suplex and hits a Russian leg sweep. He teases the destroyer, and then gets the sharpshooter. Evans breaks that up and dumps Lee and hits a dropkick on Petey. The standing moonsault eats knees and Puma wipes out Lee. He dumps Evans and then follows with a plancha. Code breaker on Lee and then a cradle gets 2. Evans back in and hits a dropsault for 2. Puma cuts him off with a super kick, but Evans fights back with a tidal crush. The 630 follows. Lee cuts him off, destroyer by Petey on Lee and that’s that. Petey Williams defeated Jack Evans, Trevor Lee, & Puma King @ 7:00 via pin

– Rich Swann is interviewed, and Swann is happy Sydal found someone to buy into his third eye crap. He has found a partner, and is someone just like him. Sydal & Page will pay at Bound for Glory. His partner is WILLIE MACK!

Grado vs. Maximo : Maximo is an effeminate character and after some stalling, they take turns feeling each other up. They work into back and forth and Grado gets a cradle for 2. The slam and head butt follow for 2. Grado follows with jabs but Maximo cuts him off and follows with chops. Maximo distracts Grado and teases a kiss and hits shoulder tackles for 2. Maximo dropkicks Grado to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Back in and Maximo covers for 2. Grado fights off the kiss, lays in jabs and a big elbow. He drops the straps, but Maximo kisses him and cradles him for the win. Maximo defeated Grado @ 4:30 via pin

– Fallah Bahh, Johnny Impact, & Eddie Edwards meet backstage, discussing tonight’s match against Austin Aries, Killer Kross, & Moose.

– We get an LAX/OGz video package.

– The GWN flashback is from BFG 2010 with Mickie James, Angelina Love, Velvet Sky, and Madison Rayne.

– We get a video package for oVe (Sami Callihan, Jake, & Dave Crist) vs. Pentagon, Fenix, & Cage.

– Eli Drake is interviewed and says that La Parka should have been DQ’d last week and he didn’t lose. He’s mowed down all the competition and will be at Bound for Glory for an open challenge for anyone from New York.

Gursinder Singh vs. Rohit Raju : Gama says the loser is off the team. They lock up, work into some back and forth as Gama yells at them. Raju lays in strikes until Singh hits a backstabber for 2. Raju cuts off Singh, but Singh arm bars him but Raju escapes and hits a running knee strike for 2. They trade strikes, Singh follows with a dropkick and then a flatliner for 2. Gama continues to yell, Raju trips up Singh and hits a double stomp for 2. Raju hits a neck breaker and front suplex for 2. Singh hits an Angle slam for 2. Raju sells his shoulder, Gama yells at Singh, and that allow s Raju to hit a knee strike and flatliner for the win. Rohit Raju defeated Gursinder Singh @ 5:15 via pin

– Gama slaps around Raju post match.

Austin Aries, Killer Kross, & Moose vs. Fallah Bahh, Johnny Impact, & Eddie Edwards : Kross immediately takes Impact down, and then tosses him around. Bahh tags in, Kross shoots for a single leg, “NO, NO, NO! Kross slays in strikes, but Bahh fires up and lays in chops. They trade, Bahh lays in rights but Kross runs him over with a clothesline. Moose tags in and so does Eddie. They brawl, trading strikes, and Moose rips open Eddie’s shirt for chops but Eddie light him up instead and follows with a suplex. They work up top and Eddie hits a RANA for 2. Moose cuts off Eddie, dropkicking him to he floor as Aries attacks. Back in and Kross tags in, lays the boots to him and then tags in Aries who lays in strikes and knocks Impact to the floor, but Bahh gets the tag and runs wild on Aries. The big belly to belly follows. Bahh looks for a banzai drop, but Moose cuts him off and that allows Aries to take control back. Kross tags in, and just pummels Bahh in the corner. Post break, and Moose tags in and continues to work over Bahh. Aries then tags in and lays in chops. Bahh battles back, but Aries trips him up and rakes the back. Moose tags back in and quickly tags in Kross as they isolate Bahh. Kross hits a DDT for 2. Moose in and Bahh cuts him off and tags in Impact. Aries in as well, they trade strikes, and Impact hits a leg lariat and knee strike. Impact follows with the sliding German and heads up top. He drops down and rolls through, but Aries cuts him off with last chancery. Impact makes the ropes, Eddie gets Kenny as Impact hits superkicks and covers for 2 as Moose makes the save. It breaks down, Impact counters go to hell with a RANA but eats a clothesline. Eddie dumps him, Kross in and Bahh takes him out. Dive by Eddie and Aries attacks Bahh and takes out his knee and knocks him to the floor. Impact hits the disaster kick, looks for starship pain and hits it and Kross makes the save and hits the Saito on the floor. Moose apron bombs Eddie and back in, Aries hits the brainbuster on Impact for the win. Austin Aries, Killer Kross, & Moose defeated Fallah Bahh, Johnny Impact, & Eddie Edwards @ 18:00 via pin

– We see Father Jim Mitchell playing an organ and meeting with ALLIE! He asks if the darkness has consumed her, and she asks for his help to get back to he undead realm. She knows what she did and the deal she made, she doesn’t want her soul back, and he reminds her that to comeback from the coffin, she had to sacrifice her soul. He says he’ll owe him and she agrees, but makes no promises. They shake on it.