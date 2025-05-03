Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Gooooood evening folks! We’re back to our regularly scheduled time for tonight’s LIVE edition of Collision…how are we all doing, gang? Hope it’s been a super week for you all! I secured my Forbidden Door tickets yesterday, and now debating about going to the Dynamite/Collision taping beforehand too. Ticket prices have definitely shot up compared to last year’s UK trip, but hey, man’s gotta treat himself sometimes right?!

It was looking like a surprisingly guarded for tonight’s show but in the past hour we’ve seen some BIG match-ups signed, including an FTR vs Paragon rematch, this time with a 2-out-of-3-Falls stipulation. NICE! We’re also getting a “$100k High Speed Collision 4-Way Match” between Sammy Guevara, AR Fox, Kevin Knight and RUSH, which sounds fantastically chaotic (and slightly panic-inducing for a recapper…). Previously announced earlier in the week, we also have Toni Storm in another Eliminator match, this time giving Lady Frost a potential shot at the title, with the Megasus Megan Bayne taking on Harley Cameron in other women’s action. Lastly, we have the prospect of Brody King vs Josh Alexander which is admittedly pretty meaty.

Looking forward to tonight’s show; that’s a nice mix of styles on paper. Don’t forget, Collision is on TBS rather than TNT tonight, so tune in and let’s DO THIS.

Location: Atlantic City, NJ

Venue: Adrian Phillips Theater at Boardwalk Hall

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Tony Schiavone