Join 411’s Live AEW Collision Coverage

Good evening, friends! Theo Sambus checking in for the final stop before the Forbidden Door formally opens tomorrow, with another tape delayed edition of AEW Collision. As expected, we’ve got some decent previews of tomorrow night’s action, with the TNT title Ladder match participants squaring off in a trios match, Stephanie Vaquer getting a warm-up match against Lady Frost, HECHICERO in action, and a weigh-in between Ospreay and Swerve Strickland for some final hype for the World title match on Sunday.

We also have an Owen Hart Cup Tournament match with Shida facing Deonna Purrazzo tonight, plus the one and only Tomohiro Ishii is here to team up with Chaos compatriot Orange Cassidy against Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles. So with that in mind, let’s head down to ringside for our Forbidden Door go-home show. Have fun, everyone!

Location: Buffalo, NY

Venue: KeyBank Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Excalibur



As we go on the air, Orange Cassidy makes his way out, followed by the ‘Stone Pitbull’ Tomohiro Ishii, ready for tag team action.

Match One: Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy vs Shane Haste & Robbie Eagles

OC and Haste begin, and Haste shrugs off a shoulder barge from Cassidy. OC rolls through and tags in Ishii, who goes faces to face with Haste. OC and Ishii double team Haste a little, Eagles comes in and gets unceremoniously dumped to the outside, before the Chaos members hit a double shoulder tackle to knock Haste to the mat. OC tags back in, climbs the ropes, but Haste backs away and tags in Eagles. Eagles and OC avoid each other’s offense until a hurracanrana catches OC. But he avoids an armdrag, goes to put his hands in the pockets but Eagles catches them.

OC to the apron, thrust kick to Haste, and Eagles is bounced face-first off the top turnbuckle repeatedly. Haste comes from behind and hits a back suplex on the apron, and Eagles follows up with a tope con hilo to take out OC on the outside! TMDK celebrate in the ring, having cleared house, as we head to PIP.

Eagles brings OC back in the ring, drops a knee into the inside leg. Tag to Haste, running clothesline in the corner gets a 2 count. Single leg crab locked in but OC grabs the bottom rope. Haste kicks the arm of Cassidy, follows up with a body slam. Eagles in, drags Orange back to the TMDK corner and climbs the buckles…but Cassidy rolls towards his own corner. TMDK both in, stomping OC down. Cassidy escapes though, claws his way over to Ishii, makes the tag.

In comes Ishii, shoulder block to Haste, another to Eagles, Saito-suplex to Haste gets a 2 count. Cassidy back in, sloth-style chops in the corner, while Ishii lays it in properly. Double clothesline to Haste, suplex by Ishii, followed in quick succession by an elbow drop by OC, 1, 2, no. Orange Punch countered, Haste hits a Falcon Arrow! Tag to Eagles, roundhouse kick to OC, sweeps the legs of Ishii on the apron, but OC counters with a stundog millionaire. Eagles gets him on his shoulders, hits a driver but Ishii breaks up the pinfall. Haste eats a lariat from Ishii.

Eagles looks for sliced bread, can’t get it, but continues to focus on the leg of Cassidy. No, Beach Break by Orange Cassidy! 1, 2, 3.

Winners: Tomohiro Ishii & Orange Cassidy

Time: 10:42

Rating: *** – Perfectly adequate opener, and while it serves as a warm-up for Orange’s match with ZSJ at Forbidden Door, this felt like it had no real consequence which prevented it from getting all that heated.

We go to a video package for Hangman Adam Page! We get snippets of his feud with Swerve, as well as the Young Bucks, all of whom could be potential first targets upon his return.

Backstage, Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree stalk the corridors, offering unsolicited advice. Jericho tells the medical staff how to properly tape up wrestlers’ wrists. Jericho advises that every time you go to a trainer’s office, take a roll of tape so you don’t have to pay for it later. Bryan Keith takes a roll of tape, as instructed.

Match Two: Stephanie Vaquer vs Lady Frost

As the match is about to begin, the music of the CEO hits, and the TBS champion Mercedes Mone heads to ringside. Vaquer gets a nice STF locked in during the early goings, but Frost grabs the ropes. Frost with a boot to the face in the corner and they spill to the floor. Frost jumps to the steel steps and rebounds with a Mexican arm drag in front of Mone. Vaquer drops Frost on the apron, interrupting Frost’s offense with a kick to the face and then gets in the face of Mone. Back in the ring, Vaquer with the face wash in the corner. Sunset flip attempt by Frost is blocked, and Vaquer hits a short running leg drop as we head to commercial.

Back from break, Vaquer drives the head of Frost into the mat. She looks for a package piledriver but Frost slips out of it and nails a huge lariat. Roundhouse kick follows and a step up gamengiri in the corner. Handspring canonball connects! Frost heads to the top rope, corkscrew crossbody gets a 2 count. DDT from Vaquer and a tight cover gets a 2. Clothesline in the corner, Frost chases her to the opposite buckles for a shoulder thrust. Dropkick to the back by Frost as the CEO looks on at ringside. Headbutts by Vaquer, vicious! Frost looks for a dropkick but Vaquer grabs the legs, dragon screws her legs into the ropes. Package Piledriver across the knee gets the 1, 2, 3 for Vaquer!

Winner: Stephanie Vaquer

Time: 8:11

Rating: ***1/4 – Good in-ring ‘introduction’ for Vaquer ahead of tomorrow’s high profile match against Mone. Usual impressive performance from Lady Frost too, at some point she really needs to get some featured wins.

Vaquer’s tag partner Zeuxis attacks Mone from behind! But no, Mone gets a backstabber on her! Vaquer heads back into the ring to take out Mone with a biiig thrust kick and holds both titles aloft.

Backstage, Penta, Fenix are interrupted by CMLL’s Titan and Hiromu Takahashi, challenging them for the Forbidden Door zero hour. Penta says for the first time ever, they will team with Mistico to take on Titan, Takahashi and Yota Tsuji. Takahashi is stoked to be facing Mistico.

Match Three: Serena Deeb vs Kelly Madan

Deeb takes it to Madan in the corner, kick to the chest, and follows up with a neckbreaker across the ropes. Pepsi Twist connects! Detox, 1, 2, 3.

Winner: Serena Deeb

Time: 1:15

Rating: N/R – SQUAAAASH.

Deeb takes the mic and says yes, she fell short in her quest to become champion. But she refuses to be put in wrestling purgatory. This is AEW, where the best wrestle. She is the freakin’ best, bell to bell, and she proves that every time she’s in the ring. She wants someone on the professor’s level. And that brings out the first ever AEW Women’s champion, Riho! Riho and Deeb face off momentarily before Deeb exits the ring.

Backstage, Chris Jericho waits by the bathroom and tells a random to wash his hands, as germs spread easily. Thanks guys!