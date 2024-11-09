Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hello AEW fans! It’s Friday night and we know what that means! It’s time for AEW Rampage! Jeremy Thomas here and I apologize for that, but Lee was busy tonight so you have to settle for me instead. Listen, it’s just that kind of week. Tonight’s show will see Lio Rush run it back with Komander, while Hikaru Shida takes on Viva Van. We have a three-way tag team match with The Undisputed Era, The Dark Order, and The Infantry doing battle as well as Top Flight facing Beef & JD Drake. Should be a fun enough show. Anyway, let’s jump right into it.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s kids is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.