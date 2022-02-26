Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Good Friday y’all! Lee Sanders here! AEW RAMPAGE time! Let’s go!

MATCH 1: TNT CHAMPIONSHIP-Sammy Guverra vs Andrade

Both men size each other up as Andrade pushes Guverra, Guverra comes back with a underhook takedown. Both men come to their feet exchanging forearm strikes. Nice opening as they exchange blows on each other before showboating on the ropes. Andrade wants to shake Sammy’s hand but Sammy gives him the middle finger. Andrade with a shoulder tackle to plant Sammy down. Into the ropes now goes Andrade as Sammy leap frogs over him but Andrade plants him down with a chop to the chest. Corkscrew dropkick by Sammy to send Andrade out the ring. Sammy soon connects with a Spanish fly once Andrade gets back in the ring. Beautiful spot as now Sammy climbs to the top turnbuckle. Andrade stops him as both men are exchanging punches on the top rope. Sammy tried looking for a springboard attack but Andrade pushes him off the top-side rope to send him crashing outside on the canvas. Back from commercial break now as Sammy nearly pulled one over on Andrade with a rollup but Andrade kicked out. Andrade is being nasty with slaps to Sammy as Sammy comes right back with two clotheslines, followed by a great rising knee strike! Sammy tries looking for the GTH but Andrade fights out of it and sends him crashing into the corner. Andrade charges with his knee as Sammy moves out the way to send Andrade crashing outside the ring. Sammy crashes into Andrade with a high risk maneuver from over the top rope. Sammy tries looking for a 450 splash on Andrade but Andrade moves out the way and connects with a running boot, followed by a DDT! Andrade now calling his shot as he goes to the top rope but Sammy stops him. Sammy connects with a Avalanche Spanish Fly as he struggles getting to the cover for the pinfall…Andrade kicks out! Bot ph men now teeing off on each other. Neither man comes out on top as they are laid out exhausted.

Andrade exposed the turnbuckle a little bit as the ref gets in his face. While the ref is distracted, Matt Hardy takes it completely off. Sammy charges at Andrade as he hip tosses Sammy into that exposed turnbuckle. Andrade tries charging at Sammy but crashes chin first into the exposed turnbuckle. Sammy grabs Andrade looking for the GTH but Andrade gets out of it and counters with a rollup as Andrade tries to put his foot on the rope for the 1-2- and there’s a kick out that happens right as Matt Hardy pushes Andrade’s foot off the rope. What the Hell??? Andrade with chops to Sammy, Sammy floats over Andrade and rocks him with a thrust kick. Sammy climbs to the top yet again as Andrade fights him and is looking for a hammerlock ddt. Sammy fights out of it to send Andrade crashing into the exposed turnbuckle face first. Sammy connects with a big cutter for the 1-2-3 to retain the championship. What a match!

Winner:Sammy (14:00)

Rating: ****

Thoughts: Sammy continues to be an absolute joy to watch in singles competition and I must say this was also one of the best singles matches for Andrade since he’s been in AEW so far. Here’s to 2022 seeing more of Andrade wrestling on TNT and TBS. These men brought out the best in one another. Matt Hardy’s spot definitely raises eyebrows as one wonders is Matt tired of his current arrangements with Andrade. Otherwise, why interfere the way he did and how long will it take for Andrade to realize something fishy went down there in those final few minutes?

Post-match Matt Hardy attacks Sammy as Darby Allin comes out for the save. Isiah Kassidy gets clobbered by Sting as Darby follows up on Isiah with a Coffin Drop.

QT Marshall comes out…Oh yawn. QT is mad at Taz for what’s been going on with HOOK. All the success HOOK has been having as of late is because of him as he wants to be thanked. Far as QT is concerned he had a hand in training him and wonders if HOOK has the balls to come out and face him like a man. SEND HOOK! HOOK comes out as it was a setup by QT as he tries to have some of his students attack the young man and it backfires as he does judo throws on a few guys and REDRUMS another one. HOOK looks at QT and walks off. Hahaha smooth!

Dan Lambert is with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky as they’ve been given a chance to qualify in the Face of the Revolution match. Dan promises that he’ll get him a championship match including the TNT title.

MATCH 1: Wardlow vs Nick Commorto

Beef…Lots of it as we begin with a lockup. Nick connects with a planted gutwrench. Wardlow comes back with a belly to belly suplex, throwing him around with such ease! Nick tries charging at Wardlow but Wardlow catches him and semi-suplexes him out the ring. Back from break as Wardlow delivers a one-handed chokeslam on Nick after he failed to connected with a one-handed press. Wardlow connects with a devastating powerbomb as Wardlow connects with three Powerbombs of Destruction to end this bad boy. Thanks for coming!

Winner:Young Bucks (4:00)

Rating: **

Thoughts: Nice to see Nick get some tv time as he has a great look. Hopefully he’ll get even more tv time but as far as this match goes I love that it was more challenging for Wardlow all things considered in recent weeks far as opponents Wardlow has faced.

Post-match Aaron Solow tries to bodysplash Wardlow but it backfires as Wardlow catches him right as Spears takes a steel chair to Solow’s back! Spears tells Wardlow that the powerbombs aren’t going over, it’s just not popular as Spears warned him months ago. Just go for the win and that’s it as he wants no more powerbombs. Spears tells him how proud he and MJF are of him and gives him a hug as Wardlow looks disgusted!