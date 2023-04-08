Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Happy Friday everyone! Lee Sanders back with you all as tonight we’re getting two hours of AEW programming! I’m with you all for this first hour covering AEW RAMPAGE. The second hour sees the return of AEW BATTLE of the BELTS 6. Grab a nice tall cool one, and your favorite snacks and enjoy! On a side note, thoughts and condolences to Wrestling Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Butch Robert Miller who passed away this week. Anyone that would like to help the family with funeral costs, can visit a GoFundMe that’s been setup by clicking here.

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Jim Ross

MATCH 1: FTW Championship-HOOK vs Ethan Page

Ethan goes right for HOOK with a cheap shot before the bell rings for this match. HOOK manages to grab a table from under the ring as Page is sent head first into a steel post. The boys take the action towards the fans as they get closer and close to the nosebleed seats as this match is being contested under FTW Rules so pinfall or submission can happen anywhere. Schiavone asked if the bell even sounded yet as Excalibur tells him it did right when Ethan sucker punched HOOK. Page and HOOK are slugging it out as HOOK lays in cross face shots to the neck and chest of Page repeatedly as we head into our first set of and breaks. We’re back as HOOK delivers a t-bone suplex to Page outside the ring. HOOK tries introducing some chairs as Page rebounds with an attack but it’s a brief one. HOOK tries for another suplex but Page fights it off and delivers a powerslam through the table! Huge pop from the crowd as Pag3 goes for a cover and the champion kicks out! Action back inside the ring as Page wedges a table in the corner. Page tries swinging for HOOK with a steel chair and misses as it bounces off the ropes and hits Page in the head! HOOK delivers a twist of fate and goes for the cover as Ethan Page kicks out! HOOK attempts another t-bone but Page counters with a boot to the face. Page tries for the Ego’s Edge as HOOK slithers over his back to apply REDRUM for the win.

Winner:HOOK (9:00)

Rating: **

HOOK came off a little more versatile here in this matchup. For what was honestly a straight up hardcore match, HOOK did a good job. Ethan did a decent job making him look good. Never a doubt the FTW title was staying with HOOK. Nice opener for what it was worth.

More QTV garbage is shown as we head to another set of commercial breaks. Oh the torture of QTV!

MATCH 2: Matt Mernard, Angelo Parker, Max Caster, Anthony Bowens vs LSG, The Infantry, Bobby Orlando

Bowens chops the chest of LSG, and delivers a superkick as Mernard is tagged in now. Parker gets in as they perform double team action on LSG and one of the other members of the Infantry as they all are laid out. Bowens delivers the arrival as Caster finishes it off with the mic drop to end this brief encounter.

Winner:Acclaimed, Parker and Mernard (2:00)

Rating: NR

SQUASH! SQUASH! SQUASH!

Post-match Swagger, Mernard and Parker cheap shot Billy Gunn and Acclaimed as they follow up with a double ddt on Bowens to leave them all laid out.

Swerve Strickland spoofs off the UFC and WWE news as he claims Mongul Affiliates have merged. As far as who he’s merged with will be seen later tonight.

MATCH 3: Darby Allin vs Lee Morarity

Nice lockup as Darby delivers a side lock takedown as Jungle Boy Jack Perry is watching the match on his monitor backstage. Turns out Sammy Guvera and Tay Melo are watching on their respected monitor as well. Darby with a rollup as Lee quickly kicks out. Test of strength now as Lee takes down Darby to the canvas before stomping Allin on his chest. Lee delivers a double-handed chop to the neck of Darby, followed by raking the back. Darby is sent out of the ring as Lee drives Darby back first, into the barricades. Lee misses a big boot as he lands groin first on the barricades. Big Bill delivers a big boot while the referee isn’t looking to Darby as we head into our next set of ad breaks.