Join 411’s Live Impact Rebellion Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Greetings, Impact viewers! It’s time for another PPV extravaganza, this time being Impact Rebellion. I’m Jeremy Thomas, and tonight we have a hefty card toplined by Josh Alexander finally getting his Impact World Championship rematch against none other than Moose. We’ll also see Deonna Purrazzo defend her AAA Reina de Reinas Championship against the returning Taya Valkyrie while Tasha Steelz puts the Knockouts Title on the line against Rosemary. Violent By Design will defend their Impact Tag Team Titles in an eight-team elimination match, JONAH will battle the force of nature that is Tomohiro Ishii, and Jonathan Gresham takes on Eddie Edwards.

Finally on the main card, Jay White will do battle with Chris Sabin and Steve Maclin. And the Countdown show will see two additional titles on the line with The Influence defending their Knockouts Tag Team Titles against The IInspiration, and both Ace Austin and Mike Bailey seeking to lay claim to Trey Miguel’s X-Divison Title. That is a lot of matches and I’m sure a lot of excitement; pray for my fingers folks, because they’re going to get a workout.

Anyway, we’re gonna have a lot to cover tonight so let’s hop right in.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

* We’re live in the Impact arena with Matthew Rewholdt and Tom Hannigan calling the action for tonight. We also meet the French announce team. First up will be Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey, while The Influence vs. The IInspiration will also be on the Countdown card.

Eddie Edwards vs. Chris Bey

Bey and Edwards talk a little bit of trash before circling and locking up, Bey with a hiptoss. Bey showboats a bit and calls for a test of strength, Eddie goes for it and Bey gives the Too Sweet sign. Eddie with a kick to the gut and takes Bay down, they go into the ropes and Bey with a rana from the ground but gets slammed down right after. Edwards with a big chop to Bey, Irish whip, Bey flips over the back and gets send into the corner, he comes over onto the apron and comes in but gets caught with an overhead belly-to-belly.

Eddie with a knee to Bey and then a headbutt. Chop in the corner to Bey, Bey fights back and sends Eddie to the outside. Kicks to Eddie as he tries to get in, he dodges a kick off the second rop but is caught with a superkick that knocks him off the apron. Bey dives onto Eddie on the outside!

Eddie rolled back in, Bey lays into him in the corner. Whip rversed, Bay goes for a kick but it’s caught, thumb to the eye and a charging knee strike to the chest! Cover for two.

Eddie mocks the fans and then stomps on Bey’s knee and lower leg. Boot choke against the ropes, followed by a rake of the eyes. Bey off the ropes but he fights back. Eddie with a chop but Bey knocks him back in the corner, splash, enzuigiri on the outside and a top-rope lariat! Bey goes for a back suplex but Eddie blocks it with elbows and hits a big right. He comes off the ropes RIGHT into a kick and cover for two!

Bey up now, he kicks Eddie in the chest again and again, Eddie dodges the last one and shoves Bey into the ropes, lifting him up to slam into the mat. Tiger Driver attempt, reversed into a snap rana and cover for two!

Bey up top but gets caught with a kick, Backpack Stunner by Eddie gets a nearfall. Eddie gets Bay up, they start trading shots they come off the ropes, Bey takes out the legs and hits a superman forearm, Eddie with his own before Bey hits a BIG cutter off the ropes to for two.Bey goes for an Art of Finesse, Eddie dodges, Tiger Driver for two and a half. Fisherman’s Driver gets three.

Winner: Eddie Edwards (9:23)

Rating: ***

Thoughts: Good pre-show match that got the crowd going. It lacked the tension of a big feud but as everyone would expect, it was an enjoyable effort from both men.

* We get a recap of Josh Alexander’s issues with Moose and his path to get a rematch, including his being sent home and coming back at Sacrifice to take Moose out, followed by Moose making the feud personal by involving Alexander’s family.

Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match

The Influence vs. The IInspiration

The champs attack before the bell, but get the tables turned. McKay starts with Rayne and Lee quickly gets tagged in, double kick to Rayne and a pose! Rayne takes over from the apron and sends Lee into the turnbuckle, tagging in Dashwood who takes Lee down for a two-count. Tree of Woe for Cassie and Tenille kicks at Lee, then mocks McKay with a pose! Madison Rayne tags in and hits a Northern Lights Suplex for two.

Mounted punches by Rayne and another two-count. Lee is put in the corner, Tenille tags in and knocks Lee to her knees. She slaps Lee, Cassie fights back but gets cut off. She’s put into the ropes and comes off with an awkward sunset flip for two, backslide from Tenille for two and they both go todn from a shot.

Both partners tag in, McKay is in hot! She puts Rayne in the corner, whips Dashwood into her and splashes them! She throws Dashwood into Rayne, kicks them both down and covers Rayne for two.

Rayne gets a waistlock but Mckay holds on, Lee tags in without Rayne’s knowledge and takes her down, cover for two. Dashwood tags in and gets control of Lee but McKay comes in. Lee goes up top for a double-team and my feed cut out, but when it comes back, Dashwood hits the spotlight for a two-count on Lee.

The belt gets slid in by Rayne and Dashwood grabs it, the referee catches it. He takes it out of the ring, Rayne slides the other belt in but Lee grabs it and nails Dashwood! Cover for a nearfall. The Inspiration go for the Idolizer, but Rayne spears Lee. The Influence hit their finished and that’s it.

Winner: The Influence (6:35)

Rating: ** 1/4

Thoughts: A few awkward moments in here held it back from being what it could have been. At six and a half minutes this wasn’t ever going to be great, but it felt like they were rushing. Right result and they gave it their best effort, so I can’t complain too much.

And with that, we’re onto the main show! We get an opening video, as is traditional.

Jay White vs. Chris Sabin vs. Steve Maclin

White rolls out of the ring to start for some mind games, and almost gets in when Maclin and Sabin go to lock up but gets chased out. He distracts Sabin and Maclin attacks him. Back elbow off the ropes by Maclin, followed by a big punch but Sabin with a dropkick and cover that’s broken up by White after one. Sabin sends Maclin to the outside, he kicks Maclin and dives on White, then goes back to the apron for a senton on Maclin to the crowd’s delight. Chop to Maclin, who gets rolled back in. Sabin up top for a crossbody and cover for one.

Sabin with a mounted punch and then a leaping back elbow onto White. Maclin knocks Sabin out of the ring, knocks down White and then dives onto Sabin on the outside. Back in and he hits a double underhook backbreaker, cover for two. White sent to the outside and Maclin follows for a chop, then a back suplex onto the apron. Maclin onto the apron, but Sabin leaps up to dropkick the knee and send Maclin to the floor. Chop from Sabin onto White, but White sends him into the ring and picks him up to drop him ribs-first into the apron. Maclin sent into the ringpost and a Saito suplex to the ringside floor.

White rolls Maclin in and follows, he charges in with an uppercut. Sabin clothesline dodged, he hits Maclin and White hip tosses him onto Maclin, then covers for two. Suplex attempt by White blocked, White with a kneelift and backbreaker for two. Maclin on the apron but gets knocked down, chop to Sabin by White and another sends him down in the corner. White sends Sabin across the ring, Maclin in and Sabin takes both men down with shots, then hits a double crossbody. Chops to both Maclin and White until Maclin hits a kick and then clotheslines White. Sabin with a back elbow and back bodydrop to Maclin, White in for a backdrop from Sabin as well. Sabin with an enzuigiri to Maclin and DDT to White in one go, cover for two.

Sabin goes for a fireman’s carry, blocked by Sabin, they all trade knees and White DDTs Maclin. All three men down for now, Sabin up but eats a back elbow in the corner and a Blade Buster for a nearfall. White with a uranage on Maclin for two! He lies in wait for Sabin and locks in a chinlock, but Sabin flips him over before eating a chop. White gets Sabin on the top and climbs, Maclin goes for a powerbomb but is beaten down by both men. Maclin tries again but gets fought off, eye rake by White on the top to Sabin. Sabin is fighting out of the superplex and headbutts him into a tree of woe, missile dropkick to Maclin. But Maclin recovers and buts Sabin in the tree of woe! He spears White and then goes for Sabin — WHO MOVES! Maclin goes through the ropes to the outside!

Sabin with a charging boot to White, he picks White up for the Cradle Shock but White counters with a half and half. He goes for the Blade Runner but Sabin counters into a rollup. Cradle Shock countered, they keep reversing — CRADLE SHOCK! But Maclin comes in and rolls Sabin up for three.

Winner: Steve Maclin (12:07)

Rating: *** 1/2

Thoughts: Great match to kick off the PPV. All three guys worked very smoothly against each other, the reversal sequence at the end was great and Maclin coming in to steal the win was very well-timed.

* Rehwoldt and Hannigan run down the card for tonight’s show.

* Josh Alexander and his wife and kid walk backstage. Josh’s wife says they’re fine and to worry about himself. She says tonight has been six months in the making and he’s been working for this for 16 years. She says they want the world to see what they know: that Daddy is going to be an amazing champion. Alexander says it’s not just about BFG, it’s about Moose making this personal. He needs to teach Moose that there are consequences to his actions.

D’Amore comes in and says that Moose knows he isn’t better than Josh so he’s getting in his head by using his family. He says to take what’s most valuable to Moose in the World Title, but not to be ruled by anger but by using his strengths. He says to go out there, be the best and take what’s his.

* We get a recap of Deonna’s Champ-Champ Challenges and the return of Taya Valkyrie, leading to tonight’s Reina de Reinas Championship match.

AAA Reina de Reinas Championship Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Taya Valkyrie

Taya and Deonna circle and lock up, then break. Lock back up, again a a break and Deonna with a kick to the gut. They go into the ropes, Taya with a hip toss and a kick to the head. Crossbody by Taya and then a dropkick, cover for one. Taya backs Deonna in the corner, chop to the chest and a whip across the ring. Taya runs into a back elbow, she catches Deonna feet and ties her in the rops, then slides under for a snap German suplex. Knees to Purrazzo from the outside, then she tries to pull Deonna headfirst into the ringpost but Deonna does it instead.

Shots by the champ and Taya back in the ring, she locks in a rear chinlock for a moment then smacks Taya down. Clothesline and cover for one. Taya fights her way back to her feet and takes over, but Purrazzo with a Flatliner into a Koji Clutch. Taya gets Deonna’s shoulders on the mat, kickout after two. They go to the outside, Taya shoves Deonna to the floor from the apron and hits a kneelift and a chop. Deonna grabs Taya’s arm and slams her backfirst into the apron!

Ref out to check on both women, they’re both slow to get up as the ref begins the count. Taya in the ring and Deonna as well, they yell at each other and go face to face, standing up and trading shots. Taya takes over with a big forearm and hits a short elbow off the ropes, knee to the face and a clothesline for two. Taya going for Road for Valhalla but Deonna gets free, comes off the ropes and hits a pump kick. Standing moonsault to Taya for two and she locks in the Virtuwara Armbar! Taya struggles but gets to the ropes, Deonna breaks at four.

Taya manages to fend off Deonna and goes up top but gets slapped across the face. Deonna up with her, they’re jockying for position but Taya slides down and under. Deonna leaps off but is caught into a powerbomb for two, followed by a cross-legged STF! Purrazzo gets the rope break and Taya gets kicked down, with Deonna locking in a figure four briefly. Purrazzo with a big clothesline and cover for two.

Deonna goes for a Queen’s Gambit but Taya fights out, kick to the head, Road to Valhalla! Cover for three!

Winner: Taya Valkyrie (9:03)

Rating: ** 3/4

Thoughts: Very solid work by both women, though it never quite got out of second gear. Valkyrie’s win is both expected and deserved, I enjoy the chemistry between these two but they just didn’t quite elevate it to something really special.

* Gia Miller is backstage with Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans. Tasha welcomes Taya back and says she has A title, but Tasha has THE title. As to how she feels for tonight’s match, she says Gia should be asking Rosemary how she’s going to feel taking an L from the woman who beat the greatest. She says Rosemary has been chasing Flava since 2020 and still is. She’s gonna get a taste tonight, but the dragging will be done by Tasha, dragon her by her stupid demon edges through Pettyville and stand over her still Knockouts Champion. And she’ll then ask her how she likes her now.

* Montage hype video for the X-Division Championship Match.

X-Divison Championship Match

Trey Miguel vs. Ace Austin vs. Mike Bailey

Ace talks shit to start and gets attacked by Trey and Bailey as a result. He gets battered by both his opponents in succession, Bailey with a snapmar and kick to the back. Miguel hits his own kick to the back, then Bailey goes for his. High-low kicks by both men, then Bailey with a roll-up and Bailey with a backslicde for two. Austin gets involved and gets kicked by Bailey, he doubles Trey over but gets dropkicked to the corner by Mike. Try sends Ace out of the ring and flips over Bailey, they trade some reversals until Austin yanks Bailey down. Trey dives onto Austin, Austin goes for a rana but gets caught and Bailey springboard moonsaults onto Ace!

Back in the ring and Bailey kicks Trey, then chops him. Irish whip reversed, Try with an inverted atomic drop and rolls into a Kimura lock but then goes for a leaping stomp. Austin in the ring and catches Austin, slamming him back-first onto Bailey. Bailey on the outside as Austin works over Trey, he catches Bailey coming in and nails him. Chops in the corner, he then splashes Trey and charges at Bailey but gets dumped outside. Bailey goes for Ultima Weapon but Miguel moves and Baily lands on his feet. Trey leaps out through the ropes into a cutter on Ace!

Trey back in and gets nailed by Bailey, but Austin tosses him and covers Trey for two. He lies in weight and charges in but Try rolls him up for two. Austin with a roundhouse to Trey but gets sent to the outside by Speedball, who hits a springboard moonsault to the outside! And Trey with a rana over the ropes to the outside on Bailey!

Miguel rolls Bailey back inside and goes up top — kicked by Austin on the apron. He gets into the ring and goes up top, nailing Trey, but Trey ducks a punch and goes for a sunset flip powerbomb. Austin holds on, Bailey jumps ON TREY’s BACK for a German suplex on Ace! Trey goes for a sunset flip but Bailey holds on, he drops Trey onto Austin and hits a flip double knee on both! Big kick to Austin, Ultima Weapon, cover but Try breaks it up!

Baily and Trey slowly get up, Bailey kicks Trey through the ropes and waits for Ace. He fakes a kick, then nails it! Trey with a roll-up for two, Ace for a roll-up for two, Trey with a brainbuster on Bailey! Trey goes up top, Meteora! He covers for two, but Ace pulls the ref out of the ring! Ace with a spin kick off the top! The Fold by Ace! Cover for three, and a new champion!

Winner: Ace Austin (10:25)

Rating: *** 3/4

Thoughts: This was just perfectly executed high spot-infused goodness. All three men put it all on the line and delivered in a chaotic match that may have used a bit more pacing or time, but other than that there’s very little you can disagree with.

* We get a promo from Eddie and Honor No More, with Eddie saying from Day One no one told them what they were gonna do. He says tonight was a perfect example when he beat Eddie Edwards. Taven says they forced their hands and tonight they’re putting a crown on the Kingdom. Bennett says they’re adding the Tag Titles to their resume and when they do they’re going to walk right to the Bullet Club and put it in their faces.

* We get a 1970s-style “coming soon” preview for “FGV.”