Join 411’s Live TNA Impact Coverage

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of TNA iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on iMPACT, Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich, Jordynne Grace and Knockouts World Tag Team Champions Spitfire join forces against the formidable squad of Rosemary, Tasha Steelz and Ash & Heather By Elegance, Joe Hendry will kick off the new year, Blanchard has said that she will show up remind the locker room whose name the Knockouts Division is built on, KUSHIDA goes 1-on-1 with Ace Austin, Ryan Nemeth looks to prove himself against the TNA Hall of Famer, Rhino, we’ll hear from TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, Mike Santana and Jordynne Grace. So, let’s jump right in!

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry’s daughters is still active and if you can make a donation, that would be awesome. Thank you so much to everyone who’s done so thus far.

TNA iMPACT!

Date: January 2nd, 2025

Location: Centre Stage in Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Joe Hendry comes out to open the show. Hendry says Final Resolution was a promise to himself that he would become TNA World Champion. He says Genesis is all about a new beginning, the beginning of the Joe Hendry era and it will end with everyone chanting “We believe”, and what they believe in is a new World Champion. Ryan Nemeth comes out. Ryan says his big brother is not going to be happy about this because every week he whines and complains and moans and hurts the reputation of his big brother. He says he knows Hendry thinks he’s a hero, but he’s not a hero or a main eventer, he’s a midcarder. He says he’s also a snake, as he plays mind games to get ahead. He says nobody should trust him. Hendry asks everyone who wants to hear a story. Hendry says he went to the doctor because he had trouble sleeping. He says the doctor asked if he watched the Ryan Nemeth comedy special. He says if he’s a midcarder, then he’s the janitor. He tells Ryan to mop the floor and get him a coffee. He says that’s enough stealing TV time for him. Ryan Nemeth says he’s going to beat TNA Hall of Famer Rhino and he’s going to get all the glory he wants. Hendry asks who he wants to see Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth right now. The fans cheer and Hendry asks for the music, and Rhino comes out.

Match 1: Rhino vs. Ryan Nemeth

Rhino picks up Ryan Nemeth and drops him with a TKO for a two count. Ryan Nemeth goes for punches but gets countered and Rhino takes him down with a clothesline. Rhino hits a short-range spear in the corner on Nemeth and Nemeth goes to the outside. Nemeth takes out a steel chair from under the ring and gets back in the ring. Rhino steps on the steel chair and pulls it out of Ryan’s hands and smacks him across the back with it. The referee calls for the bell.

Result: Ryan Nemeth def. Rhino by disqualification

Rating: **½

Gia Miller is backstage with Jordynne Grace. Gia Miller talks about the return of Tessa Blanchard. Jordynne says she abandoned the company and now she’s come back to reap the benefits. Jordynne says she’s not the same Jordynne from 5 years ago, but she knows that she’s the same old Tessa. She says she’ll be there to give her the nice warm welcome that she truly deserves.