Join 411’s Live WWE NXT Coverage

Hello everyone, and welcome to our live WWE NXT coverage on 411! It’s Jeremy Thomas, we’re in the final stretch before NXT Battleground this weekend! Tonight is the go-home show and we have a full court press as both Joe Hendry and Trick Williams will have concert moments leading into their match on Sunday. Plus Kelani Jordan takes on Zaria, Chase U battle OTM, Josh Briggs takes on Shawn Spears, and we have a triple threat between Je’Von Evans, Sean Legacy and Ashante Adonis battle. Plus probably shenanigans around the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship, likely some Stacks & Tony D’Angelo fuckery and more. Should be a fun show!

* TUDUM.

* Earlier today, the NQCC survived the NXT parking lot, as did Oba Femi. Joe Hendry also arrived and made it through safe.

* A car pulls up and Ricky Saints stepped out, making it through the parking lot unscathed. And he’s heading right out to watch the opening match!