Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

EVERYONE! IT IS HERE!

My first work of fiction is ready for pre-order, and I wanna share it with all of my 411 brethren!

Click the cover, and use coupon code 411MANIA for FREE shipping!

Thank you all for the support the last ten + years! You guys are great!

Michael Ornelas is back with more stuffed-crust pizza puns than you can shake a finger at! This week, he talks about California Pizza Kitchen with comedian Holly Brown, a former CPK employee and current CPK enthusiast who will bring the hammer down for those who disparage the place! Yes, her and Viola Davis will have your head… Check it out here:

The New Day are here, and nobody wants to say hi to them. Not even Nattie wearing a red number that is sure to get the folks in the comment section talkin…

Gunther’s music hits and he is here to tell us that Finn Balor has made a huge mistake. Finn now has his attention. Saturday Night will not be like Survivor Series.

Finn Balor is here to his own music but doesn’t come out alone. Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, and JD McDonagh don either side.

Finn says Gunther could have given him a title shot like he deserved, but instead gave it to someone who did not, like Dirty Dom. He is the only reason Gunther is still champion. Gunther is right, it won’t be like Survivor Series, because during SS, Gunther kept the title because of Finn, and Saturday, he will lose the title because of Finn.

Gunther wants to set something straight – Finn did not earn the title match on Saturday. His audacity of claiming any responsibility of Gunther being champion is why he’s going to get his ass beat on Saturday. He gets it, 8 years ago, Finn was the first Universal Champion. At that point in Gunther’s career, he looked up to and respected Finn, but over time it went away – not because he chose to, but because Finn chose to take shortcuts and align himself with The Judgment Day and hang out with a bunch of weirdos in the clubhouse. Finn chose to play second fiddle to Damien Priest. Here we are now, no respect left, Gunther looking down on him figuratively and literally. Eight years ago, Finn was the best in the world…for one night. Gunther is the best in the world right now and for thousand of days to come, and this title proves it. There is one reason why Finn won’t leave champion after Saturday: Finn is not on his level and he never will be.

The four men hop on the apron. Gunther is ready for them. Damien Priest is here, though, and he’s pissed. HUGE clothesline to CArltio and JD. Kick to Dom, he sends him into the barricade. Right to Finn’s forehead. Priest dorps Carlito onto the barricade, then Carlito. Finn tries to attack but Priest sends Finn into the ring. Right from Gunter, kick from Priest. CLOTHESLINE FROM GUNTHER TO PRIEST!!! Gunther mounts, then drops a knee onto the left arm of Priest. He shoots Priest out of the ring then follows. Gunther rips the top off the announce table then clears it of tvs. He looks to powerbomb, but here comes Finn with a Slingblade! Kick to Gunther into the steps! Finn sends Priest into the ring then COUP DE GRACE OFF THE APRON ONTO GUNTHER!!!

Dom runs into the ring, Priest dorps him! FLAPJACK TO JD! Superkick to Carlito! Forearm from Dom! GOOZLE! FOR JD! Finn drops Gunther then runs into the ring and grabs Priest! Elbow to the chest! Dom and JD stomp Priest out! Here comes Carlito to help out as Finn barks orders. Finn with a shotgun dropkick! COUP DE GRACE TO PRIEST!

We come back to Finn and Co happy with their dirty work. Pearce comes up to tell him that the title match will now include Damien Priest. And, he and JD will defend the titles next week against The War Raiders.

Liv Morgan mocks him, asking if he has any advice for her and Raquels’ match tonight.



The Miz, A.O.P. and Karrion Cross vs The Wyatt Sick6

All four of The Wyatts rush the ring and attack as we go to break.

We come back to Gacy being the legal man, and he is getting his face smashed in by Razar. A punch to the stomach, another, whip to the corner and Gacy hits Cross with a right hand. Kick to Razar, he shoots Gacy, Gacy front flips, springboards, big clothesline to Razar. Tag to Miz. Miz tries to stop a pin but in comes Rowan. Big clothesline, another, Spinning heel kick to Akam. Clothesline to Miz in the corner, one for Akam. Rowan sends him out of the ring. Boot out of the corner from Miz. Rowan shoots miz outside the ring. Rowan hits the ropes, and baseball slides into Miz and Akam. Rowan shoots miz back in the ring then drops Razar outside of the ring. Rowan rolls in. Miz hits him with a right, Rowan no sells, grabs him by the head and hits a suplex, capturing the head, and pins for 1..2..NO!!! AOP stops the pin then punches Dezter and Howdy off the corner. They double powerbomb Rowan, and here comes Gacy and Lumis to attack. The kick AOP out of the ring then Lumis launches Gacy through the ropes for a dive. Lumis to the top rope then he flies off, spins and lands with a leg drop across everyone down below.

Howdy wants a tag. Rowan gets it. Miz is standing by, here comes GHody with a back elbow, clothesline in the corner, locks the head. A rope assisted neckbreaker from Howdy. He tries to finish it but Miz runs away, back elbow from Miz. Blind tag from Cross. Elbow to Cross. Clothesline sends Cross out of the ring. Howdy hits the ropes, and Scarlett grabs the boot and trips Howdy! Scarlett is smiling, laughing at her evil deed, but NIKKI CROSS creeps up behind her from the crowd!! Scarlett runs into the ring screaming for help as Nikki haunts her. THESZ PRESS OFF THE STEPS FROM NIKK!!

In the ring. SISTER AB-NO!!! The Miz stops it!! Howdy grabs Miz from in the ring. MANDIBLE CLAW TO THE MIZ!!!!! But here is Ellering with some powder! He dusts Howdy in the face! Howdy turns. The Final Prayer! Cover! 1.2….3!!!



Winners: The Final Testament and The Miz

Thankfully, this had a bit of time to get going and was a great match.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues (and by issues, I mean I forgot to press start)

We head to the locker room for an interview with CM Punk. Jackie Redmond asks him about the favor, what is it? Punk says that’s between him and Paul. Jackie wants to talk about Seth instead, then.

Punk says it’s no secret that he wont shy away from a fight. But when it comes to Seth’s hatred, he is more confused than anything. He doesn’t hate Seth. To understand, perhaps they need to talk about the history. 16 year old Seth came to CM Punk and asked him to train him to be a pro-wrestler. For Free. That entitlement has carried over into the adult Seth Rollins who wants to be the best in the world, on everyone’s top ten list, but Punk remembers Seth was once on the Top Ten List to be fired, but Punk shielded him. Seth has lived inb Punk’s shadow for a long time, and that must be tough. Everything Seth has done, Punk has done better. He remembers that 16 year old kid having all the potential in the world, and when Punk was gone, Seth did his best carrying the brand, but the starter is back and the second string can sit back on the bench.