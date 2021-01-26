Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

WHAT UP MUFUCKAS!!! THE RUMBLE IS SOON! YAY!

It’s Monday…you know what that means.

We start the show with OUR Champion! Drew is here, and he feels good. He wants to say thanks to all of us for our get well wishes. He saw them all. It was incredible. It meant the world to him. He got lucky. He’ll be 100% this Sunday. This is dedicated to everyone who is dealing with Covid. Awww. What a champ.

He brings up Goldberg, saying he beat everyone, then just disappeared. He’s gonna beat that ass come Sunday.

Out come Miz and Morrison. Miz talks about how Drew and Goldberg could possibly end up injured. Then, what could happen? Well, whoever is left standing will be a sitting duck, and they will come out and beat the hell out of that person, then Miz will cash-in, and all you will hear is him being crowned the new champion.

Before Drew can say anything, Goldberg’s music hits.

Drew is ready. Here comes the real Goldberg. His forehead is not bloodied, so that’s good.

Goldberg: “You. Me. Sunday. You’re Next.”

Riveting.

Miz and Morrison, on the apron, talk some shit until Goldberg and Drew toss them into the ring. Goldberg with a spear to Miz. Claymore to Morrison. They turn and go face to face. Drew holds his title up. Goldberg looks at it for a bit, then back at Drew. He obviously doesn’t want it.

WE ARE BACK and Charlotte hopes Shayna brought her crown, because it’s one thing to be called a Queen, and another to actually be a Queen. She says she will be in the Rumble, and says we call her Mrs. Wrestlemania. We don’t. Charlotte is asked about her dad. She says this may be his darkest days ever. She says she is focused on Shayna.

Gotta admit, Charlotte’s promo delivery has gotten significantly better since her return.



Match 1: Charlotte Flair vs Shayna Baszler

Charlotte backs Shayna into the corner, then dropkicks Nia on the outside. Shayna tries fo The Clutch from behind, but Charlotte snapmares her forward, then hits a big boot. Charlotte locks in the Figure Four immediately, but in comes Nia Jax to dropa a leg on Charlotte.

Winner: Charlotte via DQ

That’s one way to get to a six person tag match…

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: :47

Nia holds Charlotte’s arms, Charlotte kicks Shayna away. They double team Charlotte until Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose come out to even the odds? Or is it odd the evens? Who knows. They attack until Lacey Evans comes out to attack Charlotte. Charlotte shoots her down and we go to commercial.



Match 2: Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose vs Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lacey Evans

I miss the first three minutes due to computer issues, but it was mostly Dana Brooke doin a cartwheel for no reason, and Mandy just wearin the hell out of those pants. Charlotte and Shayna go at it in the middle of the ring, with Shayna whipping Charlotte into the corner. Charlotte rolls over he top rope, lands on the apron, hits a knee to Shayna then drags her out of the ring. Charlotte follows her towards Nia and Lacey as the ref counts.

Shayna shoves Charlotte into the ring at 9, but doesn’t make it, and that is enough to give the win to Charlotte.

Winners: Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose

What in the hell was that…?

Total Rating: *

Match Time: 4:27

Shayna questions the ref as Dana, Charlotte, and Mandy stand tall.

So, apparently, Nia, Shayna, nd Lacey complained to Adam Pearce on the ramp, and restarts the match.



Match 3: Charlotte, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose vs Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Lacey Evans

Nia trucks down Dana Brooke and covers for 1..2..NO!!! Lacey gets a tag, drops with a splash, and covers for 1.2…NO!!! Kicks to Dana. Lacey stomps the fingers of Dana and smashes her face against the ropes with her knee. Tag to Shayna. She comes in and punches Dana in the corner a few times. Shayna stomps the elbow of Dana after tagging Nia in. Nia comes in and locks the head of Dana from behind. Nia rag dolls her a bit. Dana tries to fight out with elbows, turns, gets shoved to the ropes, runs right into a powerbomb attempt, but she floats over, tries for a rollup, Nia sits down, Dana moves. She reaches for a tag, gets Mandy. Tag to Lacey. Mandy knocks her down, one for Shayna, clorhesline to Lacey. Flapjack to Lacey. Kip up and Mandy lifts the legs and drops Lacey into the corner. Right hands. Mandy hits the ropes, running knee strike to Lacey. Cover for 1…2..NO!!! Shayna there to stop it. SPEAR from Charlotte! Nia sends Charlotte to the outside. Lacey pulls her leg, Charlotte chases her through the crowd. Nia turns, tag to Dana. Nia hits a shoulder, misses, Dana with a neckbreaker. Cover for 1..2…NO!!!

Dana to the top rope. Nia is up! She grabs Dana off the corner and sets up for a powerbomb. She turns it into a HARD chokeslam, and a leg drop for 1..2…3!!!