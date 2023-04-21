Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Hey there everyone, it’s time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a couple of title bouts when Intercontinental champion Gunther defends against Xavier Woods while Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are after their first title defense when they take on generic heel team #3, Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The Bloodline and the trio of Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and Matt Riddle continue to feud and that will certainly continue tonight. There’s a bit of a wrinkle though as Judgement Day got involved on Monday and now that group is in debt to the Tribal Chief after they failed to hold up their end of things, and honestly Roman running over Judgement Day might not be a bad way to break that group up around the Draft. Elsewhere on the card Braun Strowman and Ricochet seem to be pairing against the Viking Raiders, Karrion Kross set his sights on the recently returned Shinsuke Nakamura, Madcap Moss is leaning heel if anyone cares, LA Knight seems to have run afoul of Sheamus to most likely continue his losing streak before winning Money In The Bank since WWE seems to love that trope. Well that’s the preamble as I see it, let’s get to the action.

Commentary tries to set up how important the Draft is next week. Sure thing guys, we really care. Next they run down the card, the only new match announced is Matt Riddle and Solo Sikoa in a No DQ match.

Up first, Judgement Day, because the brand split and draft rosters really matter, right? Damien Priest and Finn Balor are here.

Match #1 – Tag Team Match: Damien Priest and Finn Balor vs. Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar

Balor and Rey start us off. Rey goes right after Balor with strikes then hits a hurricanrana. Leg kicks from Rey then a shotgun dropkick but when he tries a lionasult Balor gets the knees up to block. Priest tags in and boots Rey down. A few stomps from Priest then he punches Rey down. Balor tags back in and stomps Rey then tags Priest back in for a backbreaker then leg drop combination. Again Balor tags in and works a chin lock. Rey fights back with a kick, then a back elbow and a wheelbarrow bulldog to put both men down. Escobar tags in and gets to run wild for a bit including a tilt a whirl backbreaker to Balor. Knee strike to Priest then they slightly botch an armdrag. Escobar sends Balor out of the ring, then helps launch Rey into Priest. Rey goes for his baseball slide but misses and eats the floor. Now Escobar tires to set up a dive but Balor cuts him off and sends us to break.

Escobar and Priest are trading strikes as we come back. Thrust kick from Priest connects for a 2 count, then Priest grabs a chin lock. Escobar starts fighting back out of the corner and lands a dropkick and both men tag out. Rey comes in and gets to run wild with his usual spots. Enziguri from Rey sets up a 619 but Priest tags in blind and cuts off Rey only to get low bridged. Rey again sets up Balor, then tags in Escobar before Rey hits a 619. Splash from Escobar and he tries to pin Balor, but Balor’s not legal and Priest comes back in to hit South of Heaven on Escobar and pick up the win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Damien Priest and Finn Balor won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Well that existed. It was fine but nothing memorable or interesting.

Post match Priest and Balor get a mic when they head to the entrance stage. Priest reminds us Bad Bunny is coming back on Monday, and he hopes this time on RAW goes better than the last experience for Bunny. Really just pointing out how much filler this is.

Next is a recap of Riddle vs. Solo Sikoa last week on Smackdown and how Solo hit the Spinning Solo onto the announce table and then tipped the table over onto Riddle.

In the back the Usos and Solo arrive and we head to break.

In the back Zelina Vega talks with Adam Pearce, she’s worried about the Draft but before she possibly gets drafted away she wants to challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at Backlash. Vega reminds us she’s the only female Puerto Rican on the roster and needs the title shot. Pearce will talk to a few people and get back to Vega.

Wade Barrett continues to be the stereotypical heel commentator, man I miss McAfee.

Next, a hype video for the recently returned Shinsuke Nakamura. Apparently Nakamura has a new submission finisher, well that’s cool. Though seriously, whoever put this together claiming that jiu-jitsu training helped bring about Nakamura’s precise striking badly needs a rundown of martial arts styles.

Karrion Kross talks, it takes a lifetime to find your identity, can take even longer to make sure it’s right. Then in 3 seconds it can end. Kross has never hurt anyone, the cards decide things. We don’t even know who we are until someone takes things away from you. He took away Drew McIntyre’s temperament, took Moss’s joy, and took Rey’s patience. Now he’s taking Nakamura’s honor. Tick tock. As far as how you might spin the losses Kross suffered, pointing out how he changed the people he feuded with isn’t the worst idea.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet head to the ring. We get a recap of the Viking Raiders laying them out in a throwaway segment last week, and that tag team match will be up after this break.

Post break here come the Viking Raiders.

Match #2 – Tag Team Match: Braun Strowman and Ricochet vs. Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) w/ Valhalla

Ivar and Braun start things off. They trade some punches early, Ivar is getting the better of things and lands elbows in the corner. Braun turns things around and it’s his turn to land strikes in the corner. They trade shoulder blocks and eventually Braun knocks over Ivar then clocks Erik with a right hand for good measure. That allows Ivar to land some strikes but Braun cuts him off with a clothesline. Tag from Erik and he and Ivar double team Braun with strikes. Braun fights back and tags in Ricochet, then then botch tossing Ricochet at Erik. Things get ugly for a second, then Ricochet with a ridiculous dive onto both Erik and Ivar on the outside to send us to break.

We come back to Erik working a rest hold on Ricochet. Ricochet looks to fight out of the face crank but Erik switches to a chin lock. Erik is keeping Ricochet grounded, Ricochet flips out of a back suplex and tags in Braun. Braun gets to run wild including a dodgy looking shotgun dropkick. Time for Braun to run around the ring and run over people, he runs over Erik and then sends Ivar into the ring post. Valhalla distracts Braun allowing Erik to land a knee strike in the ring, then another one from Erik. Ivar tags in, Erik hits another knee strike. Ivar up top for the flying iceberg splash, and it connects but Braun kicks out at 2. Erik and Ivar want the Ragnarok, but Braun shoulder blocks them both and tags in Ricochet. Ricochet with some momentum but Ivar boots him down. Knee and superkick from Ricochet, Braun squashes Ivar then helps Ricochet splash Ivar. Braun boots down Erik then lifts Ricochet onto his shoulders for the assisted Swanton Bomb onto Ivar which gets the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Braun Strowman and Ricochet won

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: This was a little sloppy in places but the meat of it was solid overall stuff. Pity that the Raiders have been unable to build anything approximating momentum, and this might slightly telegraph the Usos getting the tag team titles back as they’re unlikely to run face vs. face.

A recap of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville earning a tag team title shot from Monday.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are at gorilla and here’s Kayla to talk with them. Liv promises to show Sonya and Green all kinds of messy, but Raquel calms her down and tells her to save it for the ring. Liv and Raquel head to the ring, and that title match will be up after this break.

Match #3 – Women’s Tag Team Title Match: (c) Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: