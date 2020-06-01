Jon Moxley, Kevin Owens and Others React To Death Of Danny Havoc

It was reported last night that GCW and CZW wrestler Danny Havoc passed away at the age of 34. This got reactions from Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Mia Yim, Allie and others. Since then, more wrestlers have weighed in such as Jon Moxley, Kevin Owens and David Starr. Moxley in particular revealed that Havoc was the one who designed his first shirt in AEW. You can see the posts below.

RIP Legend https://t.co/a1y47Kfug3 — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) June 1, 2020

Goddamnit am I gonna miss you Grant…I didn't cry all night you did FU…fyi : Danny Havoc was not just a fearless and creative performer but also a talented artist and graphic designer. In fact I asked him to design the first AEW Mox shirt, he created the grenade design. — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) June 1, 2020

Here's just some of Grant's work.. pic.twitter.com/GzjKxgYGv1 — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) June 1, 2020

I’m so sorry for Danny Havoc’s family, friends and fans. I didn’t know him well but all I’ve ever heard about him throughout the years painted him as a passionate, kind-hearted guy. The pro wrestling community has lost yet another good one… Take care of each other, guys. ❤️ — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) June 1, 2020

I don’t know what to say. Fuck. RIP Danny Havoc. I can’t believe I typed that. Such a sweet and intelligent person. Fuck. pic.twitter.com/33OAxdGc3e — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) June 1, 2020

RIP Danny Havoc….man, 2020 is just awful — Tegan Nox 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@TeganNoxWWE_) June 1, 2020

RIP Danny Havoc — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) June 1, 2020

RIP Danny Havoc. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) June 1, 2020

He was so smart, extreme, and one of the kindest people you could ever meet. This is heartbreaking. The Swanns send our love and hearts to Danny Havoc, his loved ones, and family. #RIPDannyHavoc — Sü Yüng (@realsuyung) June 1, 2020

Danny Havoc was without a doubt one of the wittiest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of meeting. Equally as intelligent & kind. He went out of his way to make me feel welcome during my first few tours of America. A real gentleman. RIP Grant. https://t.co/IpP3brJgvc — ZSJ. Ⓥ (@zacksabrejr) June 1, 2020

I shared a locker room a few times w/ Danny Havoc but didn’t know him on a personal level. Reading all the wonderful stories/memories from his friends makes it clear that the we lost someone special. My sincere condolences to his friends, family and fans. Rest in power, Danny. — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 1, 2020

Ya know how they say “the death match guys” are often the nicest and most intelligent? Danny Havoc is probably the reason they say that. My heart aches for his friends and family. https://t.co/30ayUGJZGe — Bryce Remsburg (@dabryceisright) June 1, 2020

The loss of Danny Havoc is utterly tragic. Passionate about his wrestling, passionate about his art, and gone far – FAR – too soon. I loved his sly sense of humor, and he had a unique perspective to add to every conversation. Danny Havoc was a guy we all looked forward to seeing. — Mike Quackenbush (@MikeQuackenbush) June 1, 2020