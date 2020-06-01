wrestling / News

Jon Moxley, Kevin Owens and Others React To Death Of Danny Havoc

June 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
It was reported last night that GCW and CZW wrestler Danny Havoc passed away at the age of 34. This got reactions from Drew Gulak, Sami Callihan, Mia Yim, Allie and others. Since then, more wrestlers have weighed in such as Jon Moxley, Kevin Owens and David Starr. Moxley in particular revealed that Havoc was the one who designed his first shirt in AEW. You can see the posts below.

