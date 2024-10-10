Jonathan Coachman Recalls Corey Graves Giving Him a Cold Reception In WWE

Jonathan Coachman recently talked about how he got a cold shoulder from Corey Graves when he returned to WWE in 2018. Coachman replaced Booker T as color commentator for Raw in January of that year and worked alongside Michael Cole and Graves, though he was out of the role by mid-September. Coachman spoke about that time and Graves not warming to him during an appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting the cold shoulder from Graves: “I felt like I got screwed over. I would actively every week ask Michael Cole, can you talk to Corey about us working together? I have nothing against Corey Graves. I’ve known Michael Cole since 1999, but if they don’t want to work with you, there’s nothing you can do. And Corey never wanted to talk to me. I never had one conversation with Corey Graves, and I tried, and that’s okay, because that’s kind of how the business is.”

On believing Graves was worried about Coachman taking his spot: “I was never going to take his spot. He’s amazing doing Raw or Smackdown. It was about that’s what Vince [McMahon] wanted. I didn’t come in and go, I’m stepping into that spot. So it was really frustrating, because I felt like I could have really helped.”